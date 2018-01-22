Last week, two so-called Star Wars fans decided to cut all of the women out of The Last Jedi. And it's brought some interesting reactions from a lot of different people across the Internet. Now, we get some fan art that completely swaps the roles of twin siblings Luke and Leia. Here, Leia becomes the Master Jedi while Luke, looking like an Echo Park hipster in his feminine robes, becomes the lover of gay space pirate Han Solo. The images are already causing a ruckus. But they're pretty harmless for anyone with an open mind about where this franchise can go in the future.

Will we ever see a complete reboot of the original Star Wars with Luke and Leia trading places in some kind of Freaky Friday scenario? That's hugely doubtful. And we kind of already got that with The Force Awakens, as Rey becomes the Jedi Knight and Finn is relegated to being Poe's eye candy (at least in some fans' eyes). But this fan art shows us what that might look like. And while it will rankle some and make others giggle with questionable delight, one thing is undeniable, Leia looks pretty bad ass as a Jedi dressed in black.

In the recent book From a Certain Point of View, which looks at various moments in the official Star Wars canon from different characters' eye level, we learned that Leia was Yoda's favorite. He preferred her over Luke, and that's why he was so reluctant to train the male Skywalker. Jennifer Aberin Johnson has painted what that may have looked like, had Yoda gotten his wish.

In the images, we not only see Leia in Luke's iconic black outfit from Return of the Jedi, we also see a moment from A New Hope, where Leia, in her Tomboy Tatooine costume saves Prince Luke from a prison on the Death Star. In another image, Luke seems to be channeling Rogue One's Krennic in his Princess Leia inspired robes, as Leia ignites her lightsaber in signature bun hairdo. Perhaps the most controversial of these images shows Luke and Han in a loving embrace, with the two about to kiss. We also see Leia confronting Vader on Bespin.

Aberin Johnson has been creating some fun and inspired Star Wars fan art for a while now. And she offers a more 'modern' take on the trios from all three trilogies. The Mary Sue first showed off this fan art of Luke and Leia switching roles, and it has been met with mixed results from fans. You can probably guess that there is a faction of male Star Wars fans who are greatly upset over these gender role swaps, though they shouldn't be taken too seriously, as they're not canon. And it's hugely doubtful that will see Luke and Leia actually switch place in our lifetime. But then again, they are making Crocodile Dundee movie with Danny McBride, so anything is possible.