Luke Skywalker is a woman in some new Star Wars fan art that someone turned into some actual art. As it turns out, Mark Hamill made for a pretty convincing girl back in the day. The actor shared the doctored images on social media, asking for captions, but now one fan has taken one of the images and made it into some real art. While Hamill was just expecting captions of the art, one fan took it as a major challenge.

Artist Justine Florentino decided to take one of the original Photoshopped images of Luke Skywalker as a woman and turn it into a painting. The original art got a lot of attention from Star Wars fans when he posted it last week, with many fans noting how good he looked as a female. The original digitally edited version of Luke as a woman has been liked over 500,000 times on Mark Hamill's Instagram page, which should give you a clue as to how many people are getting a kick out of it.

Luke Skywalker had a divisive story arc towards the end of his run and Mark Hamill is finished with the character now that The Rise of Skywalker is out into the world. For a lot of fans, it was unlike Luke to go into hiding on Ach-To with only Porgs for friends after wanting to kill his evil nephew. Even Hamill was a bit turned off by the way his character took to action in The Last Jedi and the way he was left out of The Force Awakens. Regardless, the story has come to an end and it's time for Hamill and other to move on.

So, what does the future look like for a Star Wars legend? Apparently it means that you go into small voice roles for the franchise. Hamill has said that he is done with the franchise, but it was just revealed that he had a voice role in The Mandalorian season 1 as a bartender droid, which means he'll probably be back for another voice role in the near future, if he hasn't already. He provided voices in The Rise of Skywalker and The Last Jedi too.

Mark Hamill usually responds to Star Wars fans on social media, clearing up rumors while also sharing interesting tidbits. It's a great resource for hardcore fans to get their facts straight and a place for Hamill to entertain at the same time. While he posted the original Photoshopped images of Luke Skywalker as a female, he has not yet commented on the fan painting, though one can imagine that he will in the days to come. There's not really a whole lot of anything else going on at the moment. You can head over to Art Station to see the painting and then check out the digital edits below.