Star Wars fandom knows no bounds. Hardcore fans of George Lucas' creations have been sharing their creativity for over 40 years, but Allan Carver from Queensland, Nova Scotia has stepped up the game considerably with the unveiling of his drivable TIE Fighter. While Nick Myer from Ohio built an impressive AT-AT walker in his front yard for Halloween last year, Carver's creation is a next level Star Wars creation that will leave other fans jealous. Never mind that it only goes 6 MPH, it's incredible.

Allan Carver's electric drivable TIE Fighter is truly a work of art that deserves to be in a museum. Carver notes that the vehicle is roughly 1/3 the size of an actual TIE Fighter. As for powering up the bad boy, it uses the motors from electric wheelchairs and can be piloted via remote control or from inside the cockpit. If the realistic modeling job wasn't enough, Carver also made sure that it made all of the sounds from the movie to prevent other Star Wars fans from calling him out for leaving anything out. Carver explains.

"I didn't want people to look at this and start picking it apart. I want people to look at this and go That's a TIE fighter. The proportions are right, the details are close."

As for coming up with the idea, Allan Carver reveals that he just thought it would be "cool" to be able to drive a TIE Fighter from Star Wars around town. The idea came to Carver after watching The Last Jedi in the theater back in December. It took him about 3 months to construct the replica from scrap materials. Carver isn't sure how much it cost him to build, but from the looks of things, it probably wasn't cheap, even after using mostly recycled goods. He had this to say.

"I was like You know what would be cool? If you could actually drive a giant TIE fighter."

Allan Carver is known as a "mad inventor" by friends, family, and everybody in the neighborhood. Carver owns his own ad agency and builds furniture and other projects in his spare time, which is how he had the skills to construct the TIE Fighter in the first place. The creator strives for creativity in his everyday life and also tries to explain the importance of creativity to his clients. Making a TIE Fighter from Star Wars is definitely pretty creative, plus Allan Carver looks pretty cool driving around in it.

Hardcore Star Wars fans will have to do something pretty extraordinary to top what Allan Carver has created in his garage. As for where the TIE Fighter that he created will be stored, Carver has revealed that it will stay at his house for now and will alter be taken out for an upcoming parade. You can see the amazing drivable TIE Fighter in a video below, thanks to Allan Carver's YouTube channel.