It was bound to happen sooner or later. Disgruntled Star Wars fans are getting angry the only way that they know how to, which is to start a petition to let the world know that they are not happy. The new petition has been started to remove Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi from the official Star Wars canon because it's so different from the original trilogy. Johnson has come under fire for breaking new ground instead of following the path of the Star Wars universe and many fans are quite angry with his decision to try and make something new. Minor SPOILERS for The Last Jedi ahead.

The new petition to remove The Last Jedi from the official Star Wars canon comes from Henry Walsh from Atlanta, Georgia, who feels that Rian Johnson has ruined the Star Wars franchise. In his letter stating his case, Walsh is short, but succinct in his demands and they are rather simple: erase The Last Jedi. His argument is that Disney erased 30 years of "lore," but it can be fixed by deleting that latest installment. Walsh had this to say.

"Episode VIII was a travesty. It completely destroyed the legacy of Luke Skywalker and the Jedi. It destroyed the very reasons most of us, as fans, liked Star Wars. This can be fixed. Just as you wiped out 30 years of stories, we ask you to wipe out one more, the Last Jedi. Remove it from canon, push back Episode IX and re-make Episode VIII properly to redeem Luke Skywalker's legacy, integrity, and character."

Many fans are angry with what director Rian Johnson chose to do with the Luke Skywalker character. Even Mark Hamill admitted that he initially did not agree with the story that Johnson had chosen for Luke, but in time, he grew to love it. J.J. Abrams caught flak for The Force Awakens being too similar to A New Hope and now Rian Johnson is getting criticized for making something that is reportedly too different. Luke Skywalker would apparently have never done things that he did in The Last Jedi, so a few angry fans have decided to let their voices be heard.

A petition was also recently released for Warner Bros.' Justice League movie because fans wanted to see original director Zack Snyder's first cut of the movie before Joss Whedon stepped in and "ruined it." The petition gained notoriety and a lot of people signed, but it was recently revealed that the petition had been hacked and that many of the signatures obtained were fraudulent, which goes hand-in-hand with what internet trolls have been doing to The Last Jedi on the Rotten Tomatoes User Scores. It's a mob mentality, but Rian Johnson isn't letting it get to him.

In a new interview, Rian Johnson was asked about what he thought about the fan backlash to which he responded that he understood, but whatever he did, he knew that this reaction would still exist. While there are plenty of Star Wars fans who are unhappy with what Johnson did, there are just as many who praise his vision and appreciate that he didn't go in and remake The Empire Strikes Back. As of this writing, the petition currently has just over 2,000 signatures. You can check it out for yourself via Change.org.