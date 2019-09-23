Bob Iger agrees that Disney put out too much Star Wars material "too fast." The Disney CEO is out promoting his upcoming memoir entitled The Ride of a Lifetime. For Iger, and anyone looking at his story from afar, it's pretty amazing that he is in the position he is today. It's hard to find anyone that knows him to say a bad thing about him, which is pretty rare when you have as much power as Iger does. Getting George Lucas to fork over the Star Wars rights or getting Ike Perlmutter to give up Marvel Studios is not something anyone should take lightly.

While Marvel Studios is currently flourishing, Lucasfilm saw a bit of a dip with the release of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and then Solo: A Star Wars Story less than six months afterwards. While Johnson's movie was still able to earn over $1 billion globally, it is also one of the most divisive movies of the entire franchise. But, with The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Solo all coming together so fast, it was only a matter of time before the Star Wars fatigue set in. Bob Iger explains.

"I just think that we might've put a little bit too much in the marketplace too fast. I think the storytelling capabilities of the company are endless because of the talent we have at the company, and the talent we have at the company is better than it's ever been, in part because of the influx of people from Fox."

Solo received mixed reviews upon its release, but fans have started to come around to it now that it's been out for over a year. Even Ron Howard, who was brought on to finish the movie at the last minute, believes that Star Wars fatigue was the reason for the movie not living up to box office expectations. It was a lot of material in record time, but there was even more lined up behind-the-scenes, which started to make diehard fans skeptical.

Before Solo hit theaters, there were rumblings about the long-awaited Boba Fett movie and the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie too. However, those projects, along with others that were in active development, were put on the back burner. Disney and Lucasfilm had to go back to the drawing board and figure out where to go next. They seem to be ready to slow down, but there are still quite a bit of projects coming out in the next few years.

Instead of the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, we're getting a Disney+ streaming series starring Ewan McGregor. Jon Favreau has the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian dropping in November, and J.J. Abrams is closing out the Skywalker saga on the big screen with this year's The Rise of Skywalker. After that, there will be break on the big screen as Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff prepare their own trilogy. Rian Johnson is also still developing his own trilogy too and there's the Rogue One prequel series for Disney+. The interview with Bob Iger was originally conducted by The New York Times.