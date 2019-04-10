Mark Hamill believes Star Wars fatigue is a real possibility. The Luke Skywalker actor even admitted to feeling a bit of it himself. Disney put out The Force Awakens in 2015 then put out Rogue One the following year. Things were running pretty smoothly at the time, but that all changed with the release of The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Backlash about Rian Johnson's decisions are still being talked about today and many felt it was way too soon to release Solo, since it wasn't even six months out.

Now, Mark Hamill has weighed in on the Star Wars fatigue debate and he believes it's very real. When asked about the subject in a new interview, Hamill was candid about his thoughts on the current state of the franchise. He had this to say.

"I'm not gonna tell them how to run their business, but is there a possibility of 'Star Wars fatigue'? Yeah, I think there is. I've experienced it, to a certain degree. But they never listen to my ideas anyway, so who needs 'em?"

As for experiencing it himself, Hamill did not elaborate. This could have been back in the days of the first trilogy or even when the prequels were made in the late 1990s/early 2000s. Hamill is clearly joking about not needing the studio. Or is he?

After Solo didn't live up to the hype at the box office, Disney quickly and quietly started to clean house and get rid of Star Wars projects that were in various stages of development including the often-talked about Boba Fett movie and the Obi-Wan movie. With that being said, Rian Johnson is preparing to work on his own trilogy and W.B. Weiss and David Benioff are preparing to do the same. All of these projects and the upcoming Star Wars 9 may prove to be too much for some fans.

In addition to the big screen Star Wars projects, Disney is making The Mandalorian live-action series for its streaming service, which is expected to debut this fall. The premiere is only a few months before the release of Star Wars 9. And then there's the new Clone Wars series and the second season of Resistance. Mark Hamill may be on to something with the whole Star Wars fatigue talk. We'll just have to wait and see.

When it comes to Star Wars fatigue, it's often more of the older fans who aren't really happy with what Disney is doing with the franchise to begin with. There are plenty of fans who want everything to keep coming out in the same manner The Last Jedi and Solo were released. When it comes to Star Wars fans, it's very hard to please a lot and impossible to please them all, but that's the way it goes for just about anything people are passionate enough about. You can check out the rest of the interview with Mark Hamill over at The Hollywood Reporter.