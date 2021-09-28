StarWars.com has just announced that you can get the bearded one, the creator himself, a George Lucas action figure of your very own. He comes in Stormtrooper gear, including a blaster, ready to galactically rumble. This isn't the first time you could snag yourself a pocket George Lucas, but the 2002 and 2006 versions leave a way bigger dent in your wallet these days. If I were George, they'd be my official stocking stuffer for the family. That would be such a gas! "Thanks, Dad." Here is what they have to say!

"The Maker is coming to your toy collection. StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that George Lucas, the legendary creator of Star Wars, will join Hasbro's vaunted 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series line of action figures. Created in celebration of Lucasfilm's 50thanniversary and in tribute to its founder, the figure cleverly depicts Lucas in stormtrooper armor and comes with a removable helmet and blaster. Lucas reports in for duty in 2022."

"This new George Lucas figure is actually not the first time the film icon has been brought to life in action-figure form. In 2002, Hasbro released the 3.75-inch rebel pilot Jorg Sacul, featuring the likeness of Lucas, as a Star Wars Celebration II exclusive; Lucas next made the jump to the toy aisle for 2006's 3.75-inch The Saga Collection, appearing as a stormtrooper; and then again in 2006 as Baron Papanoida, his character from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in the Lucas Collector's Set. But this is Lucas' debut in the modern, highly-articulated and detailed 6-inch format provided by the Black Series."

"As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I have both the honor and privilege to bring characters from the franchise to life in product form every single day," said Vickie Stratford, senior director of product design at Hasbro. "When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did."

My first thought was Seth Green's Christmas has come early for Robot Chicken. There are endless storylines! My second thought was, you do not get much cooler than that. You simply make a call, and bam! You're an official Stormtrooper. Who am I kidding? He probably just sent a text. "Hey, George, here. Stormtrooper me up. MTFBWY." In my dreams, that's his sign off. We should note that Dave Filoni was immortalized as an action figure this past summer. The Mandalorian producer is seen as an X-Wing pilot, so it looks like Dave and George are on opposite sides of the Force.

The 2022 release is timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of George Lucas' production company, Lucasfilm. So if you have that special Star Wars fan in your pod (Everyone does!), you can make their millennia this year. Or if you are that fan, make room for the Maker when George Lucas (in Stormtrooper Disguise) pre-orders open on Wednesday, September 29, at 1 p.m. ET on Amazon. That is mere hours away! Better set yourself a reminder! MTFBWY. That's my official new sign off.