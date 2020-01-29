Though the conclusion to the nine movie Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have disappointed a lot of fans (whilst of course being loved by others), one thing that pretty much everyone is unanimously agreed upon is the brilliance of Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo. Well, it sounds like Stranger Things and upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Finn Wolfhard was impressed, as he has now expressed interest in playing the character in his younger years.

Finn Wolfhard was replying to a fan on social media who suggests that Wolfhard would make an excellent young Ben Solo. He certainly has the hair for it.

"It is not just you, I would love to do that. But the series just ended. But, ya know, I'm a free agent, Marvel. And, Disney, I'm around. Marvel doesn't handle any ... well, it's owned by Disney. Anyways, whatever, hire me."

Other than Wolfhard accidently confusing Lucasfilm with Marvel, there is no other reason why this would not be a good idea. Although, to be fair to the young actor, Marvel are currently publishing a Star Wars comic book series based around the early days of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, so perhaps he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

The Comic Book series chronicles Ben Solo as a young Jedi, conflicting with Luke Skywalker and embracing the Dark Side and the teachings of Supreme Leader Snoke. This would no doubt be the basic make-up for a movie if Ben Solo: The Early Years ever did come to fruition, so maybe Wolfhard has been researching in anticipation of an offer that may never come.

In any case, Wolfhard has been the subject of much fan-casting for the young Ben Solo over the last few years, with many a meme being created showing the 'evolution' of the character from Wolfhard, to Adam Driver and, finally, to Alan Rickman's equally raven-haired Harry Potter character Severus Snape.

With the prequel trilogy having focussed on a young Anakin Skywalker, followed by the original trilogy focusing on his children Luke and Leia, and finally the Disney trilogy centering on Rey, who of course adopts the Skywalker name, it would seem that the Skywalker Saga has been brought to an end. But, with Disney no doubt looking at where to go next to in order to continue milking the Star Wars cash-cow, a movie about a young Ben Solo is not a bad way to go. Besides, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has teased recently that these characters could make some sort of return in the near future.

"I have to say it's a mixture of emotions, I have to say because we've had such an incredible time. It's just flown by these five years and doing these three movies and to realize that we're completing the saga and we're not finishing the Skywalkers necessarily, they could always in one way or another reappear but for right now it is bringing it to a close."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now. This comes us us from GQ.