Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has spoken out quite a few times over the years about trying to find a female director to helm a project in the Star Wars and she may have recently found the one. In a new interview, The Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano reveals that she sat down for a lengthy meeting with Kennedy, but she was hesitant to give away any other details. Morano could be the new director and an exciting choice to breathe new life into a Star Wars project.

Reed Morano's acclaimed work on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale reportedly caught the eye of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy who invited the director in for a lengthy meeting. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Morano was tight-lipped about the meeting, but she did share that they talked about the action movies of her childhood. In addition, Morano called Kennedy "amazing" while saying that she could not speak any further, which seems to mean there was more than likely some talk of Star Wars. She had this to say.

"I guess she (Kennedy) was watching with her daughter and then called people and was like, 'Who's this Reed person?' She probably thought I was a guy because of my name. She's amazing. We're talking about adventure movies, and I'm not even remembering that she produced Goonies. Any movie that I put my finger on that I loved when I was growing up was a movie that she produced. Anyway, it was a great meeting. Obviously, I can't say anything about what else we were talking about."

Kathleen Kennedy was quoted in interviews around the release of Rogue One talking about the need for female directors in the Star Wars franchise. However, she noted that it had been hard to find women with the experience necessary to tackle such a daunting project. The Lucasfilm president said at the time, "They're gigantic films, and you can't come into them with essentially no experience." Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, who plays Captain Phasma in the new Star Wars trilogy has said that Kennedy won't just cast a female director because of her gender. She explains.

"The brilliant Kathy Kennedy has been very open about her search for a female director, but she is never going to employ someone for one element, one sake. She is looking for the right people for the right projects for the right time."

There has been a big uproar in Hollywood over the last several months that has turned into the #TimesUp movement, which sees Reed Morano as one of leaders of a new group of female directors coming up in the entertainment industry. The Handmaid's Tale, based off of the book of the same name by author Margaret Atwood, has earned Morano two Emmy wins and the next season has just been announced to much excitement. Reed Morano's dark style could end bringing something new to the Star Wars universe aside from gender. Morano pushes past boundaries and constraints to make something new and unique.

If Reed Morano is in talks to join forces with Lucasfilm, which project is she in talks for? There are several prequel spin-off movies in various stages of development and Rian Johnson is writing his own Star Wars trilogy, which he may or may not direct. While speculating, it looks like one of the movies in Johnson's new trilogy could be a safe bet if Reed Morano is about to jump into the franchise to work with Kathleen Kennedy. The original interview with Reed Morano was conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.