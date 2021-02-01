One Star Wars fan has taken his visual arts talents to the next level. Protests have erupted all over Russia in support of Alexei Navalny in the past week. The opposition leader was recently imprisoned after returning to the country and Russian police have been out in full force to suppress the protesting. Some of the news footage has looked like something out of a movie, which graphic designer Vladislav Ivanov took full advantage of by bringing in elements from Star Wars.

I'd probably watch the news more often if they went to the trouble to add special effects. https://t.co/vAgRdAAW4g — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 31, 2021

Vladislav Ivanov's mind went straight to the Empire from the Star Wars franchise, so he digitally inserted Stormtroopers, TIE Fighters, droids, an AT-AT Walker, and more, into his daily commute. The results look like they could be in an officially licensed Lucasfilm project and even Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill approves. Hamill retweeted the video and jokingly said, "I'd probably watch the news more often if they went to the trouble to add special effects." The special effects that Ivanov put into the video are truly a work of art.

Matthew Luxmoore also retweeted the video, stating, "Many Russian cities are like militarized fortresses today, as authorities try to thwart a second protest wave. Graphic designer Vladislav Ivanov captures the zeitgeist with this dystopian depiction of St. Petersburg." Even during tough times, Star Wars is helping to bring some light to a tense situation. While fans have argued about the recent movies or even the prequel trilogy, there are times when all of it has helped a person, or a group of people, through a trying time. Mark Hamill frequently interacts with fans on social media and knows this all too well.

Mark Hamill brings a lot of joy to Star Wars fans on social media, which usually revolves around sarcasm and jokes, though the actor does get serious from time to time. After fans saw the shocking ending of The Mandalorian season 2, they were ecstatic. Hamill was overwhelmed with the reception he received from fans and shared his gratitude more than once over the course of the past few weeks on social media, going as far as to thank Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, along with director Peyton Reed. There's a lot of tough things going on all around the world at the moment, so any bit of joy is, or should be, celebrated.

It's unclear if Vladislav Ivanov will create more Star Wars-themed videos in and around Moscow, but his 20-second clip gets the point across. As for the actual Star Wars franchise, the future is rooted in Disney+, thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, which has since spawned a few spin-offs, in addition to the previously announced shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Rogue One prequel series Andor. In addition, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi are working on their own respective movies. While we wait to see the aforementioned projects, you can check out Ivanov's chilling video above, thanks to Mark Hamill's official Twitter account.