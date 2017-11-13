It had been 10 long years since a new Star Wars movie was released when The Force Awakens hit theaters in December 2015, and fans responded in a huge way, with the sequel setting numerous box office records, including the largest domestic gross in history ($936.6 million). The movie also introduced fans to three new heroes, Daisy Ridley's Rey, John Boyega's Finn and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, who will all be integral to the stories laid out in next month's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2019's Star Wars 9. During a recent interview, Daisy Ridley reveals that, despite the massive fan base that was formed after first seeing Rey on the big screen, the actress doesn't think that she actually delivered a good performance in that box office blockbuster. Here's what Daisy Ridley had to say in a new interview, when asked about the pressure of making this sequel.

"I didn't think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that."

There are likely legions of Star Wars fans and critics alike who would vehemently disagree with Daisy Ridley, who only had roles in one feature film (2015's Sprawl) and a handful of TV episodes and short films before Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters in December 2015. The movie made her an overnight sensation while making her co-stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac household names. The actress also revealed that she doesn't have much screen time in The Last Jedi with John Boyega's former Stormtrooper character Finn this time around, and that now she truly realizes the magnitude of starring in a Star Wars movie.

"It's not this big adventure that I'm on with John (unlike the first Star Wars movie). I was thinking I did the first one because I didn't really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I'm realising what this actually is, and I can't f**king do this. I'm highly dramatic, so it's all 'oh my God...' Finally I was like 'Oh yeah, this is working.'"

As for her Star Wars: The Force Awakens performance, she wouldn't offer any specifics as to how or why she thought her performance was lacking. It remains to be seen what she will think of her performance in the highly-anticipated Star Wars sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, hitting theaters December 15. Unfortunately, the actress wouldn't shed any light on specific story details for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in her interview with Elle UK, but we're just 32 days away from seeing the movie on the big screen.