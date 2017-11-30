With the countdown continuing towards Star Wars: The Last Jedi, many fans will likely be revisiting the 2015 blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens again, and as it turns out, the ending was originally much different. During a recent interview with Empire for their jam-packed Star Wars: The Last Jedi issue, Mark Hamill (Luke SKywalker) revealed in a new interview that the original ending was scrapped because it didn't match up to Rian Johnson's story in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's what Mark Hamill had to say below.

"There was something that happened at the end of The Force Awakens when I'm standing on the cliff. I called Rian in a panic because it was all wrong. He said, 'It's okay, I spoke to J.J. and he's taking that scene out.' It just didn't match up with what Rian had written."

We learned back in May that J.J. Abrams changed The Force Awakens ending at the request of Rian Johnson, who wanted R2-D2 to travel with Rey to Ahch-To, instead of BB-8, who Rian Johnson wanted to stay behind with the Resistance. Still, it doesn't seem like this is the change Mark Hamill is referring to, since we don't see R2-D2 on the cliff with Rey, but it's possible that, in the earlier version of this scene, Rey is joined by both Chewbacca and BB-8 as she hikes up the steep path on her way to meet Luke Skywalker for the first time. Mark Hamill didn't elaborate about what was "all wrong" with the ending J.J. Abrams had originally envisioned for the movie.

Mark Hamill revealed in May that he would have liked to see Luke Skywalker arrive towards the end to witness the death of his old friend Han Solo (Harrison Ford), alongside Rey, Finn and Chewbacca, after his sister Leia had tried to contact him. That would have ruined the big dramatic ending, where we see Luke Skywalker for the first time in the final moments of the movie, when Rey arrives on Ahch-To. Many fans had hoped to see much more of Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens, but they'll be seeing much more of Luke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

After all was said and done, Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a massive box office hit, setting records for biggest opening weekend ($247.9 million) and overall domestic gross ($936.6 million) that will be incredibly hard to break. Even the highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi isn't expected to break either of those records, with The Last Jedi opening weekend expected to top out at $200 million, which would easily beat Beauty and the Beast ($174.7 million) as the highest opening weekend of the year, but will fall quite short of The Force Awakens' mark. This Mark Hamill interview comes from the latest print edition of Empire Magazine, as we continue the countdown towards Star Wars: The Last Jedi.