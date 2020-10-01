Heads up, Star Wars fans as we have some news related to a galaxy far, far away coming next week. As for what it might be? That is fully and completely up in the air right now, paving the way for wild speculation. The reveal came from Gary Whitta, who wrote Rogue One as well as several episodes of the animated series Rebels. Taking to Twitter, Whitta had this to say.

Some news coming from a galaxy far, far away next week… stay tuned. — Scary Whitta (@garywhitta) September 30, 2020

That doesn't give us very much to go on. So, all we can do is look at what projects we know are coming down the pipeline and guess as to what it might be related to. Since Gary Whitta wrote Rogue One, the most obvious option might be some information on the Cassian Andor series being developed for Disney+. The show will serve as a prequel to Rogue One, with Diego Luna reprising his role. It is expected that filming may begin soon so we could get some sort of formal announcement from Lucasfilm regarding the show. Perhaps a title and official cast confirmation, or something along those lines.

There are also a couple of other shows in the works for Disney+ right now. Most notably the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. There is also a much more mysterious female-led series that we know little to nothing about. Though, at least for the moment, it isn't clear why Gary Whitta would be the one hyping up the news, since, so far as we know, he isn't working on either one of them.

Another very plausible option might be something from The High Republic. The upcoming publishing initiative was announced earlier this year and will see a massive, multi-company effort telling brand new stories in a brand new era, roughly 200 years before the events of the prequels. The event kicks off in January with the first novels. It seems possible, if not likely, that we could get some new info on the event next week, with the kickoff happening in just a couple of months.

We know there are more Star Wars movies happening. Disney has release dates locked up for three unnamed projects starting in December 2023. We know that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is co-writing and set to direct a new movie. Beyond that, little to nothing is known about the future of the franchise on the big screen. So perhaps we are getting some news on the new movies. Though Vegas odds are probably on one of the previously mentioned projects. And we certainly can't rule out the possibility of something entirely new.

With The Mandalorian season 2 trailer already out and fully set up, it seems unlikely this will be connected to Mando and Baby Yoda. Then again, who knows? It's Star Wars, after all and we could be in for a big surprise. We'll be sure to keep you posted. You can check out the origins post from Gary Whitta's Twitter.