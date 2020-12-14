For any filmmaker, being known as the creator of the Star Wars franchise would be enough to guarantee a place in the Hollywood Hall of Fame. But while George Lucas enjoys that title, his fellow filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola feels it is not enough. In an interview with Vulture, Coppola, who produced Lucas' first movie American Graffiti, expressed his sadness over the fact that Lucas never made any other films after Star Wars.

"[George] created something that brought joy and happiness and pleasure - and even some wisdom - to so many people. Whatever benefits he got from it, he deserved and is welcome to. If I feel sadness, it is that he didn't make the other movies he was going to make. George is truly a brilliant, talented person. Just look at 'American Graffiti' and see all the innovation. We should've had more."

It is well known that establishing the Star Wars franchise consumed George Lucas for most of his career, to the point that he was not even able to focus on his personal life or his family. In a new book by author Paul Duncan, George Lucas revealed that he was so exhausted by his work on Star Wars that all he wanted to do afterward was retire from filmmaking and focus on other businesses.

"I figured I would forgo [micromanaging new Star Wars films as a producer], enjoy what I had, and I was looking forward to raising my daughter. Also, I wanted to build a museum, which I'd always wanted to do, so I was thinking, 'If I don't do this now, I'll never get that done.' I've spent my life creating Star Wars - 40 years- and giving it up was very, very, painful. But it was the right thing to do. I thought I was going to have a little bit more to say about the next three because I'd already started them, but they decided they wanted to do something else. Things don't always work out the way you want. Life is like that."

For his part, Lucas seems to have made his peace with knowing that Star Wars will be the films that he will forever be best known for. Francis Ford Coppola, on the other hand, believes Lucas is still sensitive about the fact that he was not able to make any films in other genres before retiring from the film industry, so much so that Coppola does not even like to bring the matter up with Lucas anymore.

"I'm at the point where I can't bring it up anymore. I do sort of think of him as a kid brother. We older people have to celebrate the success [of younger people]. I recognize that my daughter, Sofia, is, in a way, more successful than I am, and people are more interested in what she's going to do next than [what I'm going to do next]. That's how it should be."

This news originated at Vulture.