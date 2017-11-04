Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second sequel in a new trilogy that began with The Force Awakens in 2015 and ends with Star Wars 9 in 2019. It will bring Luke Skywalker's saga to a close, and it may be the end of the road for classic characters. But in a recent interview, Kathleen Kennedy says we can expected newer characters such as Rey, Finn, Poe and BB-8 to all make a return to the big screen as Star Wars heads into the next decade.

Star Wars 9 will definitely not mark an end for the newer generation of Star Wars heroes. Though, the fact that she didn't mention Kylo Ren in the mix has led to some speculation that he could sacrifice himself to save the others before these latest movies come to their conclusion. Kathleen Kennedy sat down with the Star Wars Show to share Lucasfilm's plans for the future. And there are definitely some characters who aren't going anywhere anytime soon, assuring that we'll get to watch Daisy Ridley and John Boyega age throughout the years, just as we did Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher.

Kennedy put everything on the table, including upcoming movies, TV shows, and theme park plans. Her team is already starting to plan out the next several years for this galaxy far, far away. She announced that Han Solo has wrapped production, the latest in a long line of spin-off movies that will be followed by Obi-Wan, Yoda and Boba Fett all getting standalone adventures. She says this.

"We're sitting down now, we're talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories, and we're looking at, narratively, where that might go. Future stories beyond Episode IX with these new characters: Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8, but we're also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us places we haven't been yet. That's exciting, too, because it's a vast galaxy far, far away."

What isn't mentioned is how these newer characters will be handled in terms of future movies. Will Rey headline a whole new trilogy, carrying the Skywalker saga into the future? Will Poe and BB-8 get their own standalone movie? Will we see a new actor stepping into play a younger Dameron? That all sounds quite possible.

There has been a rumor swirling around that the Star Wars trilogy movies are being put on hiatus in 2019, with the Skywalker saga being replaced by solely spin-off movies featuring individual characters. It sounds very possible that Rey will return ten years after the release of Star Wars 9 for a new trilogy, so that the franchise does not suffer from fatigue. Right now, it sounds like the sky is the limit as to where these characters and this series can go. You can watch the full episode of The Star Wars Show in the embed below.