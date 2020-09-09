Will we ever see the return of Rey in a galaxy far, far away? Daisy Ridley has weighed in the possibility, now months removed from The Rise of Skywalker. While the actress doesn't totally shoot down the idea, admittedly, she believes Rey's journey has come to an end. But, never say never.

Daisy Ridley recently gave her first talk show interview since Episode IX arrived on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad, who has a longstanding relationship with Ridley, mostly focused on pulling Star Wars spoilers out of her, was filling in for Kimmel. Toward the end of the interview, Gad asked if she would be open to reprising her role as Rey at some point down the line. It was posed as a hypothetical "ten years from now" sort of thing. Here's what Ridley had to say about her possible return in a future Star Wars movie.

"I mean, the world is a crazy place right now. Ten years seems an awfully long way away. I'd say never say never. But to me, The Rise of Skywalker was tied off with a bow."

There are a couple of things worth dissecting in that answer, particularly for those who might enjoy seeing Rey Skywalker make a comeback in a decade or so. For one, there is some hesitation. As Daisy Ridley says, ten years is a long time from now. Especially in the world we're living in. Plus, she doesn't outright say no to the idea. On the flipside, John Boyega was quite vocal about not wanting to come back as Finn for a Disney+ series. Not to mention his recent comments on Disney's handling of the sequel trilogy, specifically in regards to the treatment of characters like Finn and Rose.

But the other point there is that Daisy Ridley feels Rey's journey met its conclusion in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. To what degree that conclusion was satisfying will be debated for years to come. Nonetheless, director J.J. Abrams brought the Skywalker saga to a close last year when Rey took up the name Skywalker and stared off into the twin suns of Tatooine, bringing things full circle to where Luke's journey started all of those years ago. Rey is a Palpatine by blood but a Skywalker at heart. Even if there were discussions about her possibly being a Kenobi, as was also revealed in the interview.

What we know for sure is that Disney and Lucasfilm are not slowing down. The Mandalorian season 2 is set to arrive next month. Beyond that, several other live-action shows, such as the Rogue One prequel and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, are in the works as well. We also have new movies set to arrive starting in December 2023, with Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) set to co-write and direct a new entry in the franchise. Whether or not things will ever circle back to Rey remains to be seen. Just don't bet on it. You can check out the full interview from the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.