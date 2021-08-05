According to Disney, Star Wars fans will soon be able to live the full Star Wars experience. However the price is a little much. Picture this, you're a kid again acting out the latest Star Wars movie, and playing your greatest lightsaber duel. You knew none of this was real or could ever be possible, but deep down you have always wanted to know what it would be like to be apart of that world. At Walt Disney World Orlando in Spring of 2022, that impossible reality will soon come into existence. But it comes with a pretty big price tag.

Back in 2017, The Walt Disney company revealed plans for a Star Wars hotel at Walt Disney World. However, this will be one of a kind experience. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be a complete immersive getaway where you can live out your wildest Star Wars fantasy. That sounds amazing right? Walking, breathing, eating, and living like you were in Star Wars, but what's the catch? The catch 22 is that Disney has revealed the price of this childhood fantasy come true.

According to Jenna Saxton from all ears.net, pricing for the hotels will cost you $1,209 per guest per night, making it $4,809 for two people. And it can get up to $5,999 for a family of 4 (which brings the price down to $749 per guest), making this immersive experience a lot more than the mere Disneyland hotel, which starts off at $543 a night. The official description for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel reads the following.

"See it. Feel it. Live it. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be a revolutionary new 2-night experience when you are the hero. You and your group I'll embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible."

Disney goes onto describe the adventure that takes place when you enter the hotel. What does this adventure include?Thanks to Jenna at allears.net we have a list of activities. And cuisine. When you arrive you will get on a launch pod and your adventure begins. Inside your cabin, you will have a view of outer space. Throughout your stay you can participate in lightsaber training to become a Jedi apprentice. Your 2-night stay will be one like no other, and the story will unfold and come to life throughout your vacation.

As reported by Rebekah Barton from Inside The Magic, she writes that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remarked during a call from the first quarter meeting. saying, "People are going to be blown away by the experience. It is truly unlike anything we have ever done before". Those are some big words to fulfill for Star Wars fans, and if the new trilogy says anything about the fans, it's that they are hard to please.

Are you ready to stay in a galaxy far gateway, or does the price point deter you? Currently there is not an official opening date for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure, but we will release the information as soon as it is made available to the public.