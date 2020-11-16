Disney World has revealed the first look at their Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel rooms. While theme parks all over the world have been hit hard by the public health crisis, Disney is still looking towards the future and beyond. Even as their California park remains closed, development on the Florida park's highly anticipated Star Wars Hotel experience has continued on. "This groundbreaking experience is unlike any resort experience you've ever seen," according to Disney, so they want people there as soon as possible.

A new Star Wars Hotel coming at @WaltDisneyWorld 🇺🇸 where guests will live aboard a starship for a 2-day, 2-night immersive experience 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lMfZBC1TBq — ED92 (@ED92Magic) November 16, 2020

Disney is promising a fully-immersive, multi-day Star Wars adventure aboard a luxury starship complete with high-end dining, space-view cabins and all of the exciting action you would expect from the world that George Lucas created. The hotel has been in the works for years, but we have yet to truly see what it looks like in the real world. Now, we have our first look at Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel rooms with a cabin that shows a queen bed with two padded bunk bed "pods" along the wall.

The images are physical mockups, which give Star Wars fans a real indication of what a stay is going to look like at the hotel. The rooms look a bit compact, which Disney says is for safe space travel. The rooms look pretty simple, but they all come with screens that detail your journey and double as actual, working TV sets. A table can be pulled out from its wall pocket, with stools to sit on beneath it. Construction is still ongoing, so it's going to be a little bit longer before the world gets a chance to truly experience the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel rooms.

As for staying in one of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel rooms, that is going to cost some serious credits. There are two different sized rooms. A regular sized cabin, which is pictured in the mockups, and larger Captain's Quarters cabin. Expected pricing for a 2-night/2-day stay starts at $3,300 for a single person, which is not cheap. With that being said, Disney is promising an unprecedented immersive experience that is not available anywhere else in the world.

The whole idea of the rooms is to make it seem like you're on a galactic spacecraft. While construction has gone on during the pandemic, it does not look like reservations will go live this year, as was the original plan. Disney could have some magic up their sleeves, but it looks like they might hold out until next year for taking reservations. The economy has been hit hard, and Disney is even seeing losses, so it will be interesting to see how soon all of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel rooms fill up when the reservations go live. You can check out the physical mockups above, thanks to the ED92 Magic Twitter account.