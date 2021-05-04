In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney have unveiled some exciting new details regarding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, which is due to open sometime in 2022. Along with the reveal if a very realistic looking lightsaber, the luxury hotel experience promises to take guests to a galaxy far, far away for an "all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before." What exactly do they mean by immersive? Will you actually be imbued with the awesome powers of the Force? Perhaps you'll be sent to be gunned down as one of the millions of faceless drones fighting in the name of the Empire? Read on to find out.

"Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action - along with so much more - starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts. Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you'll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions - or even the casual conversations you may have - determine how your personal journey unfolds."

From the sounds of it, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience will allow Star Wars fans to live out the fantasies they have no doubt been having for years, where the way you act and react to the many different elements of the resort will affect the story told during your stay.

Celebrating Star Wars Day, Disney Parks have now revealed that, "When the Launch Pod's airlock slides open, you'll take your first step into a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser comes to life all around you. During your stay aboard this glamorous ship, you may interact with an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser's strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship's mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi'lek finger."

Disney Parks guests will also be able to dine at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which looks like a far cry from the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is the Mos Eisley cantina. . In this "homage to Corellia, the planet known galaxy-wide for its shipyards that gave us not only the Halcyon starcruiser, but also the Millennium Falcon. The dining room is a bright and welcoming hall that will offer breakfast and lunch to passengers before transitioning each evening into a lavish multi-course menu of both otherworldly and familiar origins."

As for wielding a lightsaber, guests will be given the opportunity to be put through their paces in the ancient ways of the Jedi and "learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu to further your adventure inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

Truly, the experience sounds like the perfect treat for any die-hard Star Wars fan, many of whom will no doubt leave and no longer be able to separate reality from cinematic fantasy. Something all us Star Wars fans had hoped would happen eventually. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser makes its debut at Walt Disney World in 2022.