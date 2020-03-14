It was announced this morning by Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm that The Rise of Skywalker is now available on Digital starting today, a couple days ahead of its regularly scheduled debut. Along with that big reveal, we also get a prequel of sorts in the form of a new animated Star Wars short that shows Rey and Friends battling the First Order in a mission that happens between The Last Jedi and the events we see play out in the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga.

The animated short is the latest episode of Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures. It's only about 90 seconds in length, but it sure packs a lot of action into that short window. Things kick off on a snowy planet, home to a First Order base. We see fan-favorite droid BB-8 zooming around behind some Stormtroopers, stealing data. He quickly runs into his evil doppelgänger BB-9E. And chaos ensues.

Watching from the rafters are Rey, Finn, Poe and Chewbacca. They are on an important mission. As BB-8 scrambles to escape the clutches of the First Order, our ragtag team of heroes jump into action, with the gang laying the smackdown on some unexpected First Order soldiers. It's all about team work.

We get to see Rey, Finn and Chewbacca sharing a speeder as they zoom around, firing their blasters. Poe jumps in to save the day at the last minute, right before they all go for a joy ride in the snow. It isn't exactly clear where they are, as this can't be the Starkiller Base. That was destroyed in The Force Awakens. There is some great flying Stormtrooper action, as we first saw in The Rise of Skywalker.

Eventually, Poe lands on the back of Rey's speeder, which is now jam-packed with all four of our heroes. And even BB-8 gets in on the ride. The team eventually makes it to the Millennium Falcon, quickly making the jump to hyperspace. We don't get to see if they engage in any light speed skipping though.

Daisy Ridley returns to voice Rey, and John Boyega is back as Finn. Though, their sparse dialogue could have just been pulled from the actual movie's soundtrack. Poe doesn't say a word in this animated short, so perhaps Oscar Isaac declined to participated. We do get to hear quite a bit from Chewbacca and BB-8.

Most of the country is staying at home this weekend after the President of the United States called a national emergency on Friday. To help cope with some cabin fever, Disney decided to drop Frozen 2 on Disney+ three months early. Shortly after that, they made The Rise of Skywalker available on Digital for anyone looking to do something this weekend.