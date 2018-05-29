Some new details and concept art for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge have arrived. Disney Parks has revealed Black Spire Outpost, one of the attractions fans will be able to experience when the highly-anticipated park expansion makes its way to Disneyland and Disney World next year. This is the name of the village that the various offerings at Galaxy's Edge will exist in. Disney has released a synopsis explaining what Black Spire Outpost is and what we can expect from it. The synopsis reads as follows.

"The largest settlement on the planet Batuu, Black Spire Outpost is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space. Off the beaten path, this outpost has become a haven for the galaxy's most colorful, and notorious, characters. Widely known for the petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees, the spires now stand guard across the river valleys and plains and have long captured the imagination of travelers to this planet. To the first settlers, these petrified spires became more than just landmarks; they became the heart of the outpost itself."

It would have been easy for Disney to have this Star Wars land exist in a location that fans are already familiar with, like Tatooine or Jakku, for example. However, they have decided to provide an entirely new experience and are actually adding to the lore of the franchise with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. We're going to be introduced to an entirely new planet with Batuu. Surely there are going to be new characters and things of that nature that go along with it. But there are going to be plenty of familiar elements for park goers to enjoy.

Galaxy's Edge takes place during the timeline established in the current Star Wars trilogy, putting visitors in between the First Order and the Resistance. Outside of all the shops and food that will be offered at Black Spire Outpost, visitors will be able to pilot the most famous ship in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, with another attraction taking place on the bridge of a Star Destroyer. There are also going to be familiar faces at the park, including BB-8, Chewbacca, members of the First Order and Rex, the troublesome pilot from Star Tours, among many others. One has to imagine characters like Kylo Ren and Rey will be present as well.

The parks will also feature Star Wars themed hotels, which will totally immerse fans in a galaxy far, far away. So if you're looking to fully take in the experience, setting aside the extra money to book a room at one of those hotels might be the way to go. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland in summer 2019 and at Disney World in fall of 2019, though, no exact dates have been announced. You can check out the Black Spire Outpost concept art for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of the Disney Parks Blog.