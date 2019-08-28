The United States Transportation Security Administration has announced that the thermal detonator Coke bottles from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge are banned. The new addition to the Disneyland theme park has been gathering millions of visitors and the Florida location will more than likely have even more visitors when it opens later this week. With that being said, if you're flying to either of these locations, don't try and bring a thermal detonator Coke bottle home with you on the plane.

When asked about the decision to ban the Star Wars Coke bottles TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory said, "It could create concern that it's the real thing." The TSA Twitter account also weighed in on the decision and says, "Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags." This is kind of silly, but the TSA is doing their best to make sure flying is a safe experience for everybody. You can read a portion of their statement below.

"If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believe it's real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement."

While you can't bring home a thermal detonator Coke bottle, you can easily purchase a custom Lightsaber from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and bring it on the plane with you. This seems a little backwards, but the TSA has their reasons. So go ahead and buy your laser sword replicas and fly anywhere you want with them. With that being said, the thermal detonator bottles will more than likely slip past some agents once they find out that it's just a bottle of soda.

The thermal detonator soda bottle are easily one of the cheapest things to take away from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. It's pretty amazing to even know that they exist since Coca-Cola has a patent on the contour shape of its bottles. This just goes to show how powerful the world of Star Wars and Disney are when it comes down to making some money. For now, the thermal detonators modeled after Return of the Jedi aren't allowed on airplanes, so ship them home if you really want to add them to the collection.

While Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been a hit with fans, it has not been as successful as Disneyland was initially intending it to be. However, that will more than likely change when the whole park is revealed, along with the Rise of the Resistance ride, which doesn't hit the Anaheim park until early next year. The Florida park will get the new ride by the end of this year. It will be interesting to see how the attendance in Florida compares to the California park when it opens later this week. The Orange County Register was the first to report on the thermal detonator soda bottles and TSA news.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019