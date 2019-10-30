Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen recently visited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The official Star Wars Twitter account posted images of his visit and referred to him as the "Chosen One," which is kind of a big deal. George Lucas said in the past that Anakin has always been the Chosen One, even when he went to the Dark Side and took on the Darth Vader persona. However, it is unclear if he is still the Chosen One in the new sequel trilogy, which wraps up this December.

Hayden Christensen turned up at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland theme park and it looks like he had an excellent time, even as be boarded the Millennium Falcon. Sadly, the Rise of the Resistance ride was not up and running for him. Regardless, the pictures and the caption from the Star Wars Twitter account have fans thinking about a possible return to the big screen as Anakin Skywalker in The Rise of Skywalker. Rumors of Christensen showing up in the sequel trilogy have popped up ever since 2015's The Force Awakens.

Calling Anakin Skywalker the Chosen One fits into the story George Lucas was originally telling. Disney and Lucasfilm largely scrapped most of what Lucas wanted to do, but it is unclear if Anakin remains to be the Chosen One at this current time. With that being said, the tweet referring to him as that will raise some more questions, without a doubt. If he is still the Chosen One, he will probably have to come help out Rey and the Resistance as they try and take down Emperor Palpatine.

Rumors of the Anakin Skywalker Force Ghost in The Rise of Skywalker are hitting fever pitch. There have been numerous rumors surrounding how the Emperor will get taken down and one of the leading rumors alleges that Rey will successfully beat Palpatine with the help of some legendary Jedi Force Ghosts, which would mean that the Chosen One would have to be there. After all, he was the one to throw Palpatine down into the Death Star's reactor, meaning there could still be some bad blood between the two.

The Chosen One is expected to bring balance to the Force and while the idea of Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker in The Rise of Skywalker sounds good, it doesn't really fit in with what the sequel trilogy has been showing us. Perhaps it will end up being Kylo Ren, who learns the truth about his grandfather and hero. There are also many rumors about Kylo Ren switching allegiances, which could also see the return of Christensen in the role of Anakin. Basically, J.J. Abrams and crew are the only ones who know the secret at this time. Whatever the case may be, it looks like Christensen had a good time at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. You can check out the photos of his trip below, thanks to the Star Wars Twitter account.

The Chosen One himself, Hayden Christensen, had a most impressive visit to Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at @Disneyland. The Force is strong with this one! pic.twitter.com/P7BWi1vw33 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 30, 2019