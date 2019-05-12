Star Wars fans who were lucky enough to score reservations for Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge may want to start working on their Jedi mind tricks. It was recently revealed parkgoers would have to secure reservations, which sold out in under two hours, to visit the new area of the park. However, there is a catch. During the soft opening from May 31st to June 23rd, guests and their parties will only be able to explore the park for four hours and then they will have to leave.

Many were wondering how Disneyland was going to enforce the four-hour policy. It has now been revealed that colored wristbands will be given out when visitors arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which will show what time they were allowed into the new area of the park. When it is time to go, Stormtroopers will come to escort visitors out. It has not been revealed what the theme park will do to those who resist, but it might have something to do with the underground theme park jail.

For Star Wars fans who were not lucky enough to score reservations, Disneyland is allowing overnight lines on May 30th and again on June 23rd. After the 23rd, reservations will no longer be needed. It is going to be very interesting to see how Disneyland and Disney World are going to manage traffic to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and it will be even more interesting to see how parties react to being escorted out of the area by Stormtroopers during the soft opening. With alcohol in the mix, things could get pretty ugly.

In other Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge news, Disney CEO Robert Iger gave Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy a tour of the park over the weekend. "Best way to impress your friends... give them a personal tour of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," said Iger on social media. That's a pretty impressive crew to show around the 14-acre theme park addition. Abrams, Spielberg, and Kennedy were seen in front of the Millennium Falcon, inside the iconic bucket of bolts and walking around the park. It looks like they were all having a pretty great time checking out all of the hard work that has gone into the construction.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is going to be a big deal at the Disney theme parks and for a long time. So, prepare for some hefty wait times and a lot of people crammed into the area. It might be best to wait until early next year to check it out, after Rise of the Resistance has opened up and on a weekday when not too many people will be there. Regardless, it sounds like it is going to be a lot of fun and something every hardcore Star Wars fan should experience. You can check out some pictures of the all-star tour below, thanks to Robert Iger's Twitter account.

Best way to impress your friends...give them a personal tour of @starwars Galaxy's Edge!#stevenspielberg, #jjabrams, Kathy Kennedy with Imagineer & Galaxy's Edge creator, Scott Trowbridge. pic.twitter.com/e3jFH2Cd2b — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 11, 2019