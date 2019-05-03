It is now painfully clear that those of us hoping to check out the new Star Wars attraction at Disneyland, or when it opens up at Disney World in August, are probably going to have to wait a very long time in order to do so. For the most part, the "soft opening" of the theme park expansion coming to Anaheim, California this month has been reserved for those who are staying at Disneyland hotels. However, the park recently made a certain number of reservations available to the general public. And they sold out in less than two hours.

As one might expect, Disney is expecting massive crowds, even during this initial opening period where one of the biggest attractions, Rise of the Resistance, won't yet be open to the public. The park allowed those not staying at park resorts to sign up for four-hour blocks of time to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which will initially open on May 31. All of those spots were scooped up rapidly. Disneyland Resort posted this on Twitter scarcely a couple of hours after the reservations first went live.

"Update: General reservations are no longer available. Reservations are still available with a Disneyland Resort Hotel stay."

Users flooded the site to try and block off time. The park took 24 days worth of reservations and it's estimated that at least 10,000 people per day were allowed to reserve a slot. So, at minimum, that's 240,000 people. Though, certain analysts put that number closer to 300,000. That signals just how high the demand for this immersive Star Wars theme park attraction is going to be. Per the Disneyland website, the only way to get in now is by staying at a Disneyland hotel.

"At this time, the only way to secure a reservation to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park between May 31 and June 23, 2019 is to stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel. Guests staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel on those dates will receive a designated reservation to access Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during their stay."

The upcoming expansion is the largest single expansion the theme park has added since it opened. It's expected to have come with a price tag of $1 billion or more, which means Disney is going to rely on these large crowds in order to make their investment worthwhile. Aside from Rise of the Resistance, which is said to be one of the longest attractions Disney has ever undertaken, park goers will have the chance to pilot the Millennium Falcon in a ride called Smuggler's Run, which will be open during this initial soft opening period.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge takes place at a location called Black Spire Outpost. The whole experience was meticulously planned out and much of what users experience will actually be canon in the franchise. Visitors will be able to build their own lightsabers, drink Blue Milk and a large number of other things fans have only dreamed of. Unfortunately, it's just going to be a while before we have the chance to do so. Feel free to check out the post from the Disneyland Resort Twitter account below.

