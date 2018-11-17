Excited for the new Star Wars themed attractions coming to Disney Parks in 2019? Today, Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Consumer Products Bob Chapek shared a preview of the two big rides coming to Disneyland and Disney World, with a sneak peek video.

Bob Chapek announced some major details about the park expansions while visiting D23's Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort. Chapek played two videos that revealed the names of the two major rides that will be part of Galaxy's Edge on opening day at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The first, named Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, puts guests behind the controls of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy in one of three unique flight crew roles. This exciting ride will let you channel your inner Han, Lando, Chewie, and Rey!

The second attraction, which puts guests in the middle of an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order, is called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Along with the land's dynamic elements and additional interactive integration with the Play Disney Parks app, these groundbreaking attractions at Galaxy's Edge will invite guests to become galactic travelers and live their own Star Wars stories in a galaxy far, far away.

In additional news, John Williams, beloved Star Wars composer, is creating new and original Star Wars themes exclusively for the land. Star Wars wouldn't be Star Wars without Williams' incredible, sweeping scores; getting to hear new work from him at Galaxy's Edge has us all the more excited. You can listen to a preview of the music, recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, in the video above, which also features footage of construction progress at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

There will be so much to do at this exotic outpost. Star Wars fans can visit a street market in Black Spire Outpost, shop at food stalls where they can enjoy delicacies like blue milk, or visit the Cantina where they can see an old friend, Rex, as well as creatures and characters that are hallmarks of the Star Wars universe.

Chapek shared new information about the currently in-development Star Wars-themed resort coming to Walt Disney World Resort. From the moment you board your launch pod, you'll experience a fully-immersive, multi-day Star Wars adventure aboard a luxury starship complete with high-end dining, space-view cabins, and exciting action. Galaxy's Edge, the highly-anticipated Star Wars-themed land, opens at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World Resort in fall 2019. It can't get here soon enough!

You can check out the two sneak peek videos at the new Disney rides, featuring the Millennium Falcon and a First Order Destroy. We also have a look at some of the concept art. It's all pretty exciting, and we can't even imagine the line wait that visitors will have to encounter in the first ten years this thing is fully operational. These videos come direct from StarWars.com