Disney has finally lifted the veil on the upcoming Rise of the Resistance ride. Disney says the ride is one of the "most ambitious, advanced and immersive experiences ever" done by their crew, which sounds pretty crazy right off the bat. The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction is also one of the largest Disney has ever created. Its massive show building is a world unto itself, housing two full-size AT-AT walkers and a Star Destroyer hangar bay - complete with a TIE fighter and a garrison of Stormtroopers - plus more thrills and surprises. Disney had this to say about Rise of the Resistance.

"When it opens, this harrowing adventure will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put you in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. You will join the Resistance and depart from Batuu in a transport ship to meet General Leia Organa at a secret rendezvous point. Along the way, however, you will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. The action then ramps up as you seek to escape the clutches of Kylo Ren and the First Order - with the help of some heroes of the Resistance."

This new Star Wars ride features BB-8 and a 3D hologram of Rey (Daisy Ridley) as they approach visitors with a mission. After that, visitors will need to board the troop transport ship and embark on said mission. According to early reactions, there are multiple missions for guests to experience, which is another selling point to make a return visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge if you've already visited before.

Fans were not happy to learn that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge was not going to unveil Rise of the Resistance until later. The ride doesn't open until December 5th in Orlando and January 17th at Disneyland in Anaheim. With that being said, it sounds like the longer wait is going to be worth it. According to some lucky members of the press to experience the ride, it pretty much puts you inside a Star Wars movie, which sounds great.

If that wasn't enough to get you excited for the Rise of the Resistance ride, it has also been hailed as "groundbreaking" and "historic." It sounds like the upcoming ride is going to deliver on the promise that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge initially made. Some of the reactions to the new area of the Anaheim park have been pretty muted and attendance has not been what anyone was expecting.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens up later this week at the Orlando park, so it will be interesting to see how many people make the visit. If you're flying out to make the pilgrimage, make sure you don't take one of the thermal detonator Coke bottles on your return flight. The TSA has recently banned them and will not let them on any flights. With that being said, you're more than welcome to bring a custom Lightsaber on board. You can watch the teaser video for the Rise of the Resistance ride below, thanks to the Disney Parks YouTube channel.