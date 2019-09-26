The Rise of the Resistance ride is going to take parkgoers into a new immersive world. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is currently open for business at both California and Florida Disney theme parks. However, they are both about to get a major upgrade with the Rise of the Resistance ride, which was supposed to open when the new additions to the theme parks were launched. Technical difficulties kept the innovative and immersive attraction from opening on time, but everything looks like it is ready to go now.

.@ReeveWill gives us a sneak peek at the new "@starwars: Rise of the Resistance" attraction which will open at @WaltDisneyWorld and @Disneyland during the next few months! LEARN MORE: https://t.co/uS6JM4gwnXpic.twitter.com/O6Zh0Ob7Ro — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2019

Star Wars fans are going to be able to join the Resistance when attending Galaxy's Edge. Disneyland visitors are already able to pilot the Millennium Falcon, but things are about to get a lot more in depth with Rise of the Resistance. Visitors will first board an "ITS ship to go to the hangar bay of a star destroyer and enter a stunning new world." Fans will come face to face with Rey, Poe, and Finn, along with Kylo Ren and the menacing First Order.

Video footage from inside Rise of the Resistance shows that Star Wars fans are going to encounter some First Order Stormtroopers before heading out on the adventure of a lifetime. As for the mechanics of the ride, Disneyland Imagineers "used multiple ride systems to create a simulator experience." The new ride is going to be unlike anything anyone has ever experienced and it will be well worth the wait when it opens later this year in Orlando and early next year in Anaheim.

The whole aim of Galaxy's Edge is to make a immersive experience for Star Wars fans. So far, even without Rise of the Resistance, the new area of the theme park has been able to accomplish this with the Smuggler's Run attraction and various shops and restaurants offering a new experience. While attendance hasn't been as high as initially expected, that is expected to change when Rise of the Resistance opens. The new ride launches on December 5th in Orlando and then January 17th, 2020 in Anaheim, which should see a healthy boost of Star Wars fans looking to experience the ride.

Galaxy's Edge offers Star Wars fans a new way to experience the franchise. The goal is immersion and it looks like the Disney Imagineers have done an excellent job in doing so. The extra work on Rise of the Resistance has paid off in terms of a brand-new way to experience what a Disneyland, or Disney World, ride can offer. Fans who have been holding out on visiting may want to get an early jump on the rest of Galaxy's Edge before Rise of the Resistance opens because crowds will definitely come in droves when it's officially opened. You can check out some video footage from Rise of the Resistance, thanks to the Good Morning America Twitter account.