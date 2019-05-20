Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is reaching deep into the Death Star's trash compactor to bring a special character to the theme parks. We're only a few weeks away from Galaxy's Edge opening at the Anaheim theme park and Star Wars fans are starting to get pretty excited, which was proven when the online reservations sold out in under 2 hours. The Anaheim park will allow overnight waiting for fans who were not able to obtain reservations on May 30th and again on June 22nd, which is the final day reservations will be needed to enter the new addition to the park.

Parkgoers who visit the Black Spire Outpost village on the Star Wars planet of Batuu will be visited by the one-eyed Dianoga when they go to get a drink of water. Hardcore fans will remember the hairy creature from its debut in A New Hope where it nearly killed Luke Skywalker while the team was trapped in the Death Star's trash compactor. Walt Disney Imagineering executive creative director Chris Beatty had this to say about the deep cut Easter Egg.

"The sewer system contains a Dianoga to handle the sewer challenges that this outpost would have... We've had a lot of fun as a team having those little, fun Easter egg moments or surprises. There's moments like that just hidden throughout the entire land."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge visitors will be able to trigger the Dianoga's appearance with the press of a button or through the newly overhauled Play Disney Parks mobile app, which will make its debut in August. The Dianoga also appears in the pipes around the new addition to the park and it can be heard going through the pipes in the restroom. A second Dianoga resides in a glowing glass aquarium in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, along with a ton of other Star Wars Easter Eggs.

Disneyland and Disneyworld are launching the revamped Play Disney Parks mobile app in August, which will allow a more immersive experience while exploring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Guests will be able to get translations, hack into doors and other electronics, scan cargo containers, play trivia games, listen to curated Apple Music playlists and a lot more. Visitors can even hack into droids to access their memories, which might be a bit unethical. The overall goal is to offer an almost roleplaying-type of experience and it will grow over time.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Early Cut Has John Williams Feeling Very Happy

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens May 31st in Anaheim and it will require reservations, which will only allow visitors and five guests four hours to explore. After the four hours is up, Stormtroopers will come and hunt visitors down to escort them out of the park. The reservation system will only last throughout the month of June and then it's unclear exactly what the protocol will be. With that being said, it is abundantly clear that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is going to be very, very crowded. This news was first reported by The Orange County Register.