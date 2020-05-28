Lucasfilm and Disney have announced a new Star Wars VR game. ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's award-winning immersive entertainment studio, has announced that it is developing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. It's being described as an action-adventure virtual reality experience. Coming later this year, the experience connects to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the new additions to Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida theme parks.

Both the Disneyland and Disney World theme parks are closed at the moment, due to the world's current state of affairs. However, The Florida theme park has already announced plans to reopen its doors on July 11th , which means visitors will once again be able to experience Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. With Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge in development, Star Wars fans will be immersed even further into the world of Batuu. Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB executive-in-charge, had this to say.

"We are so excited for fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge later this year. This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB's quest to transition from storytelling - one-way communication - to storyLIVING, where you're inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward."

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge takes place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker and is set on the outskirts of Batuu's Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The upcoming game will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars galaxy with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, who don't necessarily have to be fans of the franchise or familiar with the latest additions to the Disney theme parks. Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering creative executive, explains.

"The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks."

ILMxLAB previously produced the epic Vader Immortal series for Oculus VR headsets and worked on Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, along with Avengers: Damage Control. However, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will let players explore more freely, while directly impacting different events of the story, which results in different outcomes each time the game is played. Basically, the new experience will work as component to physically visiting the parks, but with a more immersive storyline.

ILMxLAB has yet to announce a release date for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, though it is scheduled to arrive at some point this year. Along with Disney World reopening its doors, it is believed Disneyland will be following suit with an announcement in the near future. In the meantime, you can check out the logo and an image from the upcoming game below, thanks to the official Star Wars website}.

