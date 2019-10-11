The Star Wars Force Collector book reveals that Han Solo sold one of Luke's prized possessions for booze. The new book is available in the U.K., but not in the United States yet. The young adult novel takes place before the events of 2015's The Force Awakens and is just one of the many tie-in books to hit the market and connect to the latest trilogy. While Han Solo was known for being a scoundrel in the old days, it looks like he may have reverted to those ways later in life, as alluded to in The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Force Collector follows a teenager named Karr Nuq Sin, who believes he may be in touch with the Force. "He sets out to uncover the history of the legendary Jedi and learn more about his emerging powers." Some of these emerging powers "manifest in the form of excruciating headaches and mysterious visions." Sin's journeys bring him to the castle of Maz Kanata, which is where he finds some of her goods that she has collected over the years, including Luke Skywalker's Battle of Yavin medal from A New Hope.

Karr Nuq Sin finds Luke's medal from after the Battle of Yavin and learns that Han Solo gave it to Maz to "pay for a drink." Yes, Han Solo traded a medal for some booze and Maz calls him a "bastard" for doing so. Han has always been a bit of a shady character, but he started to come out of that aspect of his life after the events of The Empire Strikes Back, however there were hints in The Force Awakens that he had gone back to his cheating ways.

But, now knowing what happened to his marriage and his son, one can easily see why Han Solo would go into trading Luke Skywalker's valuables for booze. Ben Solo turned out to be Kylo Ren, one of the most, if not the most, feared villains in the galaxy (now that Snoke is gone). Han probably already knew that his son would ultimately kill him in the end, which ended up happening at the conclusion of The Force Awakens. Now, the story is about to come to a close on the big screen.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th and it will wrap up the long-running Skywalker Saga. Star Wars fans are looking forward to seeing how J.J. Abrams puts an end to the iconic storyline and expectations are extremely high. As for the Star Wars: Force Collector YA novel, it is available to purchase in the U.K. right now and will be available in North America starting November 19th. It's unclear why the book is already available overseas and not here at the moment. You can get more information about the book over at Penguin Random House.