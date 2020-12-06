Star Wars fans are set to meet some brand new Jedi next year. Lucasfilm is gearing up to launch its brand new, massive publishing initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic, in January. Now, a new novel as part of the initiative has been revealed. Author Cavan Scott's Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm hits shelves next summer, and it brings with it some brand new Jedi.

As we count down the final month until #StarWarsTheHighRepublic, the new era of Star Wars storytelling, here's a look at the cover / title for our second High Republic novel, coming in July 2021.



The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott pic.twitter.com/dwoYEH63vh — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) December 4, 2020

These stories will take place 200 years before the events of the prequels. We will see some familiar characters, such as a young Yoda. But mostly, we will see lots of new characters, and threats to the galaxy, at a previously unexplored period in the timeline. This new tale will build on the threat, the Nihil which will debut in Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi in January. While much about The Rising Storm remains mysterious, Cavan Scott had this to say.

"Writing a Star Wars novel is always an honor, and this has been no different. It's a responsibility I never take lightly, especially while opening up a new era in Star Wars storytelling such as the High Republic... The Rising Storm sees the Nihil taking their reign of terror to the next level, building on their appearances in Light of the Jedi and beyond. Standing in their way this time are newly elevated Jedi Council member Stellan Gios, along with Padawan Bell Zettifar and an intriguing new character, the saber-for-hire Ty Yorrick who I've had a blast creating."

Although the book is not a direct sequel to Light of the Jedi, the story will add to the events in Soule's novel, the first in the series of books and comics in The High Republic era. As for Ty Yorrick, this mysterious "saber-for-hire," Cavan Scott is playing things pretty close to the chest for the time being. But we do get a look at the new characters on the book's cover, which has also been revealed.

"Yorrick is a Force-sensitive monster hunter with a mysterious past. What is that past? Well, that would be telling. All I'd say is that you don't want to get in her way, as Stellan and the others soon realize for themselves."

Other authors contributing to The High Republic include Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, and Daniel José Older. Even though it isn't a movie, Lucasfilm has been taking this very seriously. They developed it like one and have been treating it like a truly major event within the franchise. As for Cavan Scott, he hopes the story is exciting and brings something new to the table.

"I've focused on what I wanted reading novels from a galaxy far, far away over the years; a deep love for the lore that has gone before, while also trying to take the ongoing story in surprising and hopefully exciting new directions."

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm is set to arrive on July 6, 2021. Pre-orders are available now. Be sure to check out the cover art for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.