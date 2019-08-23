Disney's D23 Expo is here, and it's bringing a ton of Star Wars news. Fans are waiting anxiously for more details on The Mandalorian coming to Disney Plus, meanwhile the world of Star Wars is continuing to grow off screen. Disney has released new details about the upcoming Star Wars vacation destination headed to the Walt Disney World Resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The entertainment conglomerate posted a video to twitter right before D23, giving fans a taste of what to expect at the expo. This included a look inside the "Imagining Tomorrow, Today" pavilion in the Disney Parks where guests can see a scale model for the hotel called the Halcyon. Set beside The Millennium Falcon, the Halcyon dwarfs Han Solo's beloved ship. Those lucky enough to be inside the pavilion will also be able to see renders of the rooms and entertainment areas. Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director of Walt Disney Engineering, had this to say about the starship resort experience.

"Guests will get to sleep aboard when they join us for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Guests will get to spend multiple days living onboard this star cruiser, engaging with characters and having all kinds of exclusive on-board activities."

The hotel is bound to be a "first-of-its-kind vacation experience," on a ship that is considered part of the Chandrila Star Line. Chandrila is a planet in the Star Wars universe where Ben Solo, who later became known as Kylo Ren, was born. Mon Mothma represented Chandrila in the senate of the Galactic Republic.

It was revealed back in 2015 that Disney would be sprouting new Star Wars immersive experiences that allowed guests to participate in storylines and become part of the action. Each Disney location, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California, will receive the Star Wars treatment.

The attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, had a soft opening a few months ago and was instantly sold out. Located within the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, the Star Wars themed section puts fans right into a galaxy far, far away. Guests are surrounded by actors trying to pull them into missions, as well as memorabilia, locations and art from the universe's cannon. Guests can even climb aboard the Millennium Falcon and work together in order to complete a task. Star Wars Galaxy's Edge is now open at both Disneyland and Disney World.

Both attractions are brought to life thanks to thousands of talented people. The special effects, the design and the people that fill it create an immersive experience. Because of this, Disney announced via press release that Freeform will be airing a attraction-centric special during its "30 Days of Disney" programming. It will "give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California with a two-hour special." Narrated by Neil Patrick Harris with the help of a ton of guest stars, the television event will give fans an inside look into the new attraction.

Stick with us this weekend for all of your Disney D23 news. This news comes to us directly from Disney's twitter account.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The all-new Star Wars vacation experience coming to the Walt Disney World Resort will be named Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: https://t.co/q4HBiQLKz0#D23Expopic.twitter.com/MsSQIw7K1S — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 23, 2019

To kick off this weekend’s #D23Expo, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek shared exciting news from Anaheim last night as a preview of what’s to come this weekend! https://t.co/q21DvbCELXpic.twitter.com/n8ssPJQvu5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 23, 2019

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Shares First of Many Exciting Announcements to Be Unveiled at #D23Expo 2019: https://t.co/gXTkeTmhWjpic.twitter.com/q3ObhlxeU8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 23, 2019