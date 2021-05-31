The latest hotel to grace Walt Disney World is the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.﻿ However, unlike other hotels at Disney World, customers aren't so free to just come and go as they ﻿please. Instead, the hotel is an immersive three-day journey on the Starcruiser which should be completed before one can disembark. Though Disney can't outright make you stay against your will if you feel you really must jump ship. I mean, you are out in space, after all.

Customers who take part in the 60-hour voyage of a galaxy far-far away will receive instructions via communicators given to them upon arrival, and will attend "resistance meetings" as the story unfolds. Fans will also be able to operate the ship's navigation and defence systems, with guidance given by the ship's "crew". Further to that, every action made by guests will affect how the Star Wars story unfolds, even down to their casual conversations.

Your own out-of-this-world adventure is waiting! Reservations for @StarWars: Galactic Starcruiser open later this year. Experiences begin in 2021 at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort: https://t.co/gCMB36EwNrpic.twitter.com/Ibo0aPOPH2 — Disney (@Disney) February 7, 2020

Boarding the Starcruiser isn't simple either, with guests having to board a "Launch Pod" before jumping to hyperspace and linking up with the Halcyon Starcruiser. After docking, customers will be able to explore areas of the ship such as "The Atrium", "Crown of Correlia" dining room and "The Sublight Lounge" where fans can sip a drink and relax among the stars. Guests will then be able to test their skills with a lightsaber, and challenge their friends to a game of Star Wars' answer to poker Sabacc.

At Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, launching in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, guests may encounter a brand-new, more realistic lightsaber brought to life with new technology created by Walt Disney Imagineering. #MayThe4thBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/8SVcvNWjV4 — Disney (@Disney) May 4, 2021

Customers will also be treated to the voice of one the galaxy's biggest superstars, with an intergalactic singer performing at dinner. Otherworldly foods and beverages will be available throughout the journey, with the aim of transporting guests completely into the world of Star Wars. The price of this immersive stay is rumoured to be around $1,400 per person, but reservations are yet to be officially announced with the hotel set to open in 2022.

In other Star Wars news, spin-off series ﻿Obi-Wan Kenobi ﻿﻿is set for release next year, which will focus on the much-loved character's experiences between Episode III ﻿Revenge of the Sith﻿and Episode IV ﻿A New Hope﻿. The series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Kenobi, while Hayden Christensen is also back as Darth Vader, the actor having previously played Anakin Skywalker prior to the character's development into the Sith Lord. ﻿Joel Edgerton will return as Luke Skywalker's stepfather Owen Lars.

New members of the cast include ﻿Fast and Furious﻿ star Sung Kang and ﻿Game of Thrones﻿talent Indira Varma. ﻿McGregor said about the production "I got to play a very special scene on May 4, with someone very special in my life and that's all I can tell you about it, but it was great fun.

"I'm having a really great time. The costume's slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It's all still there, it feels good. We have great scripts and great people to work with."

The tv-series, set ten years after the events of ﻿Revenge of the Sith﻿and directed by The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow﻿,will be exclusive to Disney's streaming platform Disney+. This news originated at PopSugar.com.