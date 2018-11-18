Disney World is looking to fully immerse guests in the Star Wars universe. One way that the immersion will take place is through the use of shuttle pods, which look ridiculously awesome in newly released concept art. Disneyland in California will open its Star Wars Galaxy's Edge this summer, but it will not have the fully immersive hotel experience that Disney World will have. With that being said, the hotel and Galaxy's Edge won't open until fall 2019 at the Florida park.

While the wait may be a little longer, it certainly looks like it will be worth it at the Disney World resort. The immersive journey will start in the recently revealed shuttle pods, which will take guests into the hotel. The experience is being describes as a "fully-immersive, multi-day Star Wars adventure aboard a luxury starship." As previously reported, this adventure includes "high-end dining, space-view cabins and all of the exciting action you would expect from an authentic Star Wars experience." There's even going to be a Star Wars-themed gym for those guests that want to get some extra exercise.

In addition to the shuttle pod transportation, Disney took time to preview two new rides that are going to be at both the California and Florida theme parks. The first ride is the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run, which puts park visitors in the iconic bucket of bolts. A video teasing the attraction shows the cockpit of the ship getting ready for a mission. The second ride puts guests on a First Order destroyer, and it looks amazing. Star Wars fanatics will find themselves caught in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

If that wasn't enough, Disney also previewed John Williams' new score for Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. It looks like they are truly aiming for something that hardcore fans of the franchise will be into as well as casual fans who are just looking for some new rides and a new place in the park. The addition of the Star Wars area of the park also brings alcohol to the main Disneyland and Disney World parks for the very first time. There are going to be all kinds of galactic drinks to calm your nerves after getting into a battle with the First Order.

Harry Potter fans have the Wizarding World at Universal Studios, but it looks like Disney is taking that idea and expanding upon it in the way that only Disney can do. The Star Wars parks are going to go through a period of crazy traffic when the new areas finally open, so consider yourself warned. Both parks will undoubtedly be sold out for days, which means there's going to be an insane amount of people there. You can check out the concept art for the shuttle pods below, thanks to the Disney Parks Twitter account.