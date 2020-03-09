The future of Star Wars on the big screen remains largely mysterious right now. We know Disney and Lucasfilm intend to bring us something new following the conclusion of the Skywalker saga in last year's The Rise of Skywalker. Beyond that, the floodgates seem wide open and ripe with possibility. If they want to do something really different, Scott Derrickson has an idea; make an R-rated Star Wars horror movie.

Scott Derrickson, best known as the director of Doctor Strange, was recently asked what kind of Star Wars movie he would make, given the chance. Derrickson, before making his trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed horror movies such as Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Taking to Twitter, in a since-deleted tweet, Derrickson explained that he would like to exercise his horror chops in a galaxy far, far away. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Just asked what kind of Star Wars movie I would make. I answered that I would make Hoth, an R-rated frozen planet horror film in the vein of The Thing or Lovecraft's In the Mountains of Madness, with zero connection to any previous characters or storylines."

This is, to say the very least of it, quite unlike anything we've ever seen from the franchise before. We know that Lucasfilm is going to move away from familiar characters in the future, with abundant rumors that The Old Republic will be explored in the next trilogy of movies. But something this different, is that even possible? It feels terribly unlikely, though perhaps not impossible, with one big caveat.

Star Wars was always something aimed at younger viewers that everyone can enjoy. So the idea of making something R-rated, potentially with a lot of blood and gruesome imagery, feels like it might be getting away from what the core of the franchise has historically been. That said, if something like this could be toned down, there's no reason to think a standalone horror movie on Hoth with a more hard-edged, PG-13 tone, couldn't work. But that's not what Derrickson wants to do. The filmmaker stepped aside as director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. With that, it's unlikely the Derrickson would want to step into a franchise that has had plenty of issues with directors in recent years behind the scenes.

Josh Trank parted ways with his planned Boba Fett movie. Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from Solo. Colin Trevorrow left Star Wars 9, long before it was Rise of Skywalker, over creative differences. There is a pattern. Plus, Scott Derrickson has his hands full at the moment. He recently signed on to direct Bermuda starring Chris Evans, as well as his mysterious Joe Hill adaptation that is in the works. Still, this sounds like something that a large portion of Star Wars fans would probably love to see. One can dream. This news comes to us from Scott Derrickson's Twitter.