Lucasfilm and Zynga have teamed up for a new competitive free-to-play online third-person shooter video game, which will be coming to Switch in 2021. This news comes shortly after Lucasfilm announced LucasFilm Games as the new home of Star Wars games. Lucasfilm made the officially announcement about Star Wars Hunters on the official Star Wars website.

"If you've ever dreamed of competing in a galactic arena, the roar of the cheering crowd in your ears, a new Star Wars game promises to capture that spirit with all-new characters and Star Wars-inspired locations."

The big news was announced today during Nintendo Direct. Star Wars Hunters is described as a "competitive arena combat game coming to the Nintendo Switch system in 2021." Star Wars: Hunters will bring players together to engage in thrilling, team-based, multiplayer battles featuring a diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters.

"Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Play as daring Bounty Hunters, heroes of the Rebellion, and an Imperial stormtrooper, in an action game that immerses players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.

The game will be introducing new Bounty Hunters, Rebel Heroes and Imperial characters, some of which were revealed in the official announcement. One of the new characters includes a Wookiee warrior along with a mysterious red lightsaber-wielding fighter. Lucasfilm unveiled the trailer for the game earlier today. Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games, had this to say about the new shooter.

"Star Wars: Hunters draws inspiration from classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a look and feel that is different from anything we have done before. We're thrilled to introduce this wildly creative cast of characters to our fans on Nintendo Switch, where they can join with their friends in thrilling battles at home or on the go."

Star Wars: Hunters will be available free to download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store and on Google Play later this year. Star Wars: Hunters does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play. This is the Star Wars shooter game that was rumored to be coming in early February. It is expected that several other Star Wars video game announcements will be made throughout 2021. The trailer was unveiled at the official StarWars.com website.