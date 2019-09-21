New promotional art for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker provides a fresh look at the Knights of Ren. Kylo Ren's newly repaired helmet is also on display, along with the mysterious red Sith Troopers. The highly anticipated final installment of the Skywalker saga is only a few months away from hitting theaters and the promotional campaign is about to kick into high gear with the second trailer expected to drop sometime next month. There have not been any official announcements, but it is believed that the World Series will provide our next look at The Rise of Skywalker, much like The Last Jedi.

The Knights of Ren were not included in Rian Johnson's heavily divisive The Last Jedi, but they look like they are going to have a pretty major presence in The Rise of Skywalker. With that being said, the marketing for the movie may end up being misleading. J.J. Abrams has a lot of ground to cover and the Knights of Ren may end up falling by the wayside with so much of the main story left to tell.

We know we're going to get a lot of Kylo Ren in The Rise of Skywalker, but will he be redeemed when the credits roll? While that's unclear at the moment, it seems to be one of the leading fan theories floating around after Rose Tico actress Kelly Marie Tran spoke about redemption at the D23 Expo last month. While we wait to find out what happens with the young villain, a new 4-part comic series entitled The Rise of Kylo Ren, will tell the story of how Ben Solo came to the Dark Side.

Author Charles Soule is the man behind The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series and he recently revealed that some Star Wars fans might not be into the character's backstory. With that being said, The Rise of Skywalker isn't going to be able to dive deep into Ben Solo's backstory, so Soule's comics are going to be the definitive source for now. Plus, Star Wars fans find it hard to agree about anything these days, so that was a given.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters at the end of December and fans will be able to check out The Rise of Kylo Ren beforehand. The first comic goes on sale December 4th. There's a lot of story to tell in the upcoming movie and it will be interesting to see what J.J. Abrams chose to focus on. He's already given quite a bit away in the footage released thus far, which is leading Star Wars fans to believe there are going to be some major surprises. You can check out the new look at the Knights of Ren and Kylo Ren's repaired helmet below, thanks to the Star Wars News Net Twitter account.