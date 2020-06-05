Could Jar Jar Binks make a return to the Star Wars galaxy? At the very least, actor Ahmed Best is open to the idea. It is no secret that Jar Jar isn't what one might call one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, but Best has certainly had something of a redemption within the fanbase in recent years. Perhaps a redemption arc for his most famous character on screen is in order as well.

Ahmed Best portrayed Jar Jar Binks in George Lucas' Star Wars prequel trilogy. Recently, a fan on Twitter asked the actor if he would ever be willing to reprise the role. Best did say that is something he would consider, but only under the right circumstances. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I would return as Jar Jar Binks but it really depends on the story."

Ahmed Best made his debut as Jar Jar Binks in 1999's The Phantom Menace. Critical reaction to the movie was not exactly great at the time and quite a few fans, specifically, voiced their distaste for Jar Jar. Eventually, this ugly side of the fandom made its way to Best, resulting in personal attacks. Best has been quite open about his personal struggles that resulted from the backlash, revealing several years ago that he actually contemplated suicide. Jar Jar appeared in Attack of the Clones in a limited capacity, while also featuring in Revenge of the Sith.

All of that to say, it's somewhat surprising to her Ahmed Best express a willingness to return to the part. Best did previously voice the character in several episodes of The Clone Wars animated series, as well as some video games, but he has yet to perform the role for a live-action project since Revenger of the Sith. Despite the initial backlash, Jar Jar Binks was a groundbreaking character in terms of motion capture technology and that is something Best has embraced in the years since The Phantom Menace hit theaters.

Though not as the infamous Gungan, Ahmed Best is gearing up for his return to the franchise in the new competition series Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, which looks like it will be essentially Legends of the Hidden Temple, but for Star Wars fans. Rumors were circulating earlier this year that Jar Jar might be set to appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is being developed for Disney+. However, given all of the changes in development that have occurred behind the scenes, even if that was true at one point, it might not be now. That said, having Binks reunited with Obi-Wan would make some sense. In any event, if Lucasfilm cooks up a story that involves the character and the story is right, Best could be coming back to a galaxy far, far away. Feel free to check out the exchange from Ahmed Best's Twitter.

I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story. https://t.co/5sjTdsdV0X — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) June 5, 2020