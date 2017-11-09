Jar Jar Binks remains easily one of the most hated characters in the Star Wars universe. While a younger generation of fans grew up with the character and don't feel quite as strongly toward the Gungan, many lovers of a galaxy far, far away truly despise the comedic, CGI lizard-like humanoid. It turns out, actor Ahmed Best, the man who brought Jar Jar Binks to life in the Star Wars prequels, actually wanted George Lucas to kill the character off in a rather brutal fashion. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I always complained to George when I realized that [final prequel, Revenge of the Sith] was pretty much not going to have Jar Jar in it and they were moving very very far from me, I always complained to George that I didn't get a good death! I wanted to really be just hacked to pieces in some kind of way... and George wouldn't do it.""

Indeed, George Lucas didn't kill Jar Jar Binks. In fact, the character's fate was only recently revealed in author Chuck Winding's Aftermath: Empire's End. In that book, it's revealed that Jar Jar had to leave the senate in shame and, with no other options, was forced to perform like a clown on the streets of Naboo. A fate which Ahmed Best approves of.

"It's a very somber, very dark eventuality for Jar Jar, I quite liked it actually! It was really dramatic and I think a good idea to kind of sum up."

Ahmed Best is currently writing a book about his experience as an actor and, more specifically, as Jar Jar Binks. A character that he definitely has a complicated relationship with, given the response from the fans over the years. For a long time, Star Wars fans have tried to justify the Gungun's existence which is something Best finds particularly interesting.

"The interesting thing I think about Jar Jar is that everybody keeps looking for an explanation for him, which is human nature, a big part of my book will talk about this. I like all of these theories that try to explain the reasoning for Jar Jar, we talked about the Darth Jar Jar thing before, this one where he comes this tragic character where he realises he's been manipulated and loses his mind. I think it's cool, I think it's interesting."

Though Star Wars fans try to find a bigger reason for Jar Jar's existence, the truth is, it was a creation George Lucas made that was meant for younger audience members. One that was ultimately dealt a fate that, one could argue, is more tragic than death. As gruesome as that death would have been, if Ahmed Best had his way. You can check out the full interview with Ahmed Best, courtesy of the Jamie Stangroom YouTube channel, for yourself below.