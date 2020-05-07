Fans of a galaxy far, far away have reason to be excited as it appears Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is imminent. EA, the publisher of last year's game, has confirmed that it was the start of a franchise, meaning a sequel is more than likely going to be developed, if work on that front hasn't begun already. The question is, will this be an entirely new adventure? Or will players once again be following the adventures of Cal Kestis from the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

The news comes from EA CEO Andrew Wilson. During a recent quarterly earnings call, Wilson touched on the success of Fallen Order, which the company says has amassed more than 10 million players worldwide. With that, a new Star Wars video game franchise has been born. Here's what Wilson had to say about it.

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the breakout titles over the last several years. More than 10 million unique players have joined the game since launch, a rare achievement for a first title in an entirely new franchise. It's a meticulously well-crafted game and it continues to give fans a deeply engaging and original Star Wars experience."

A franchise could mean many things for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. It could mean we follow a new Jedi and focus on an entirely new story. It could mean we pick up right where things left off at the end of the first game. Either way, EA and Lucasfilm are looking to continue the success they have enjoyed so far. Fallen Order was met with widespread praise from critics and was even nominated for several Game of the Year awards. The video game also beat original sales projections, which were set at six million.

News of a sequel doesn't come as a big surprise as there have been rumors, as well as some evidence, circulating online already that such a project could be in the works. Respawn, the developer of the game, was said to be looking for Star Wars fans who were "invigorated by the idea of coding third person action/adventure games" to join their team. It seems highly likely that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be a title released on the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, which are both set to launch later this year.

The Disney era of Lucasfilm has been lacking in the video game department in a big way. The revamped Battlefront series, for many fans, proved to be a disappointment and single-player focused games simply weren't being released. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order changed that and filled a big hole that undoubtedly needed filling. With any luck, this will pave the way for further Star Wars games that are in this same vein. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by IGN.