EA and Lucasfilm have revealed a brand new trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. This is set to be a big moment for the franchise during the Disney era of Lucasfilm. In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas, we've had very little output in the video game department. Especially for those who value single-player campaigns. This game looks to change all of that and this latest trailer gives us an action-packed look at what's coming down the pipeline next month.

The video game trailer does an excellent job of laying out what to expect in a short period of time. We see our hero, Cal Kestis, on the run from agents of the Empire tasked with hunting down the remnants of the Jedi order. Lots of lightsaber combat. Lots of stunning imagery. Ships, planets, droids. It's all there. We get a few nice looks at the Inquisitors, who will be the main foes at the center of this story. All told, video game or otherwise, this looks like a compelling Star Wars story and the kind of game many fans have been waiting a long time for.

This Star Wars game trailer does include quite a few review snippets as well, which is good news for those who are hoping this game is what the doctor ordered. Praise of the lightsaber combat and visuals. One reaction even called it a game of the year contender, which would certainly put it miles above the Battlefront games. Considering Stig Asmussen (God of War) serves as the game director, it shouldn't be too surprising to hear that people love what he and the team at EA have delivered. Let's just hope this hype isn't overinflated.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order centers on Cal Kestus, a former Jedi padawan who narrowly escapes the Jedi purge following the execution of Order 66. The Empire now seeks to eradicate all remaining Jedi and Cal must fight for your survival as he explores the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order. On a quest to rebuild this fallen order, Cal must pick up the pieces of his shattered past and complete his Jedi training, all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

What will help set this apart from Star Wars games of old is that the story being told will be canon. It's going to count. It's also strictly a single-player game and won't have an online multiplayer component, which is what the more recent Battlefront games were built around. Battlefront II did have a canon-focused campaign, but it was merely a part of the game and certainly not the main pillar. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order arrives on November 15 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from EA. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.