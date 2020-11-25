For those looking for an excuse to play Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order again, or perhaps for those who still need to find a reason to play it, a new mod may well provide that reason. Someone has managed to create a mod for the video game that allows players to suit up as Mando, aka Din Djarin, from The Mandalorian. It may not be in an official capacity via a release from EA and Lucasfilm but this is the way, as it were.

A modder named AlexPo21 put The Mandalorian in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and it looks incredibly good. Wish he could he use his jetpacks and wrist rockets but I will never complain about a lightsaber.https://t.co/M3CLqW2DuBpic.twitter.com/UezmvVUGrG — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) November 25, 2020

The mod was cooked up by AlexPo. They managed to recreate Mando's look from the Disney+ series from scratch. AlexPo decided to go with the character design from the end of season 1 that has been used throughout season 2 as well. The look is quite accurate, jetpack and all. Unfortunately, Baby Yoda isn't included in the mod. As is often the case with such mods, this only works for PC. So those who purchased the game on a console are out of luck. AlexPo had this to say about it.

"This mod replaces Cal with Din Djarin from The Mandalorian. The main version includes body, helmet, cape and jetpack. I also included some optional files for each part."

This becomes a video game mash-up of two of the most beloved recent Star Wars projects to come around in a long time. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was truly the first game under the Disney era of Lucasfilm to become a home run. The Battlefront games managed to disappoint many fans, even if Battlefront II did include a story mode. But its loot box system clouded any improvements that were made to its predecessor. On the flipside, The Mandalorian has proved to be arguably the most beloved live-action project to come out of the Disney era as season 2 has been rolling right along.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order centers on Cal Kestis, who was formerly a Jedi padawan. The Empire now seeks to eradicate all Jedi after the execution of Order 66. Cal has since become a fugitive and must fight for his survival, exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order. It is expected that a sequel will happen at some point, with EA hinting as much earlier this year, saying that it was the start of a "franchise." The game has sold well and was met with rave reviews from critics and players alike.

The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is showing no signs of slowing down. Even though season 2 is only halfway done, Disney and Lucasfilm are already preparing to shoot season 3. It is expected that production will begin before the end of the year. There are also already some hints that season 4 is at least in the early planning stages as well. Those interested in suiting up as Mando in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order can check out the mod over at NexusMods.com.