Get ready, Star Wars fans. We have a brand new trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. This video game is going to contain a canon story set after the events of Revenge of the Sith and before the events of A New Hope. For gamers who have been frustrated with the lack of content during the Disney era of Lucasfilm, this may be what they've been waiting for, as this is a single-player, campaign-focused game that is far more than an online shoot-em-up, and this latest trailer gives us arguably our best sense of the story at hand yet.

The story in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order centers on a new character named Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan, who was a former Jedi padawan that has been forced into hiding following Order 66. For those who haven't watched Revenge of the Sith in a while, this is the order handed down by Palpatine, deeming that every member of the Jedi order be killed. As we know, a few members of the order escaped. Cal is one of them. He's been laying low, trying to blend in. Here, we see how he manages to get roped back into some drama with the Empire.

While it isn't made clear what Cal Kestis is searching for, he crosses paths with a rogue group on a mission. They could use Cal's skills to help them track down this relic, which is important to the Empire. We see the Inquisitorius, a member of the Inquisitors, who fans of the animated series Rebels may be familiar with. She has a singular mission to seek out and destroy all remnants of the Jedi Order. As this trailer makes clear, she and Cal will be crossing paths in a quest to find this relic, whatever it may be.

Visually speaking, this trailer is loaded down with amazing imagery. There are tons of lightsaber fights, space battles, new planets and action to go around. It also looks to dive deep into certain corners of Jedi lore. We've also got some pretty amazing creatures, with arguably the most interesting one being a flying alien that looks like a bat crossed with a rancor, which Cal has to fight. The main takeaway is that Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order looks like it's going to bring a lot to the table in terms of new ideas to a galaxy far, far away. It won't be content to lean on what's familiar.

During the Disney era of Lucasfilm, we've had just two console games released in the form of Battlefront and Battlefront II. While the sequel did contain a single-player story, the rest of the game left much to be desired in the eyes of many fans. This very well could be the start of Lucasfilm righting the ship. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 15 and is available for pre-order now. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the EA Star Wars YouTube channel for yourself.