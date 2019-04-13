The first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is here. Star Wars Celebration is currently taking place in Chicago. It's been a couple of years since the gathering honoring everything related to a galaxy far, far away actually took place. But this year Disney and Lucasfilm had an awful lot to showcase and, outside of the movies, TV shows and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, this is probably the most high-profile thing coming our way this weekend. Now, EA and Respawn have unveiled the first trailer for the new game, which looks to give gamers something to look forward to with the franchise.

Disney purchased all of Lucasfilm for $4 billion back in 2012 from George Lucas. In the years since, they've released a handful of Star Wars movies, created a few new shows and have released a ton of comics of novels. They've also made it so all of the stories being told across all of these various mediums line up. Prior to the Mouse House taking over, things were pretty messy when it came to the canon. But they've been lacking rather noticeably on the video game front. During the pre-Disney era, video games were a haven for many fans, as they were a source for storytelling in the franchise when it wasn't coming our way on the big screen. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order looks to atone for the lackluster output in this department in recent years.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place during the prequel era after the events of Revenge of the Sith it centers on a Jedi Padawan who managed to escape Order 66. For those who may need a refresher, that was the order handed down by Palpatine for all of the Jedi to be hunted down and killed. Successful as Order 66 was, certain members of the Jedi order did manage to escape. Though, they had to reside largely in the shadows, as they were enemies of the Empire, as opposed to heroes of the galaxy. This isn't something that has been explored in this way all that much previously and now fans can experience what that's like first-hand.

As previously mentioned, the output from Lucasfilm in this arena has been damn near abysmal. To date, the only major platform releases have been the two Battlefront games, which were mostly online-focused shooters. Granted, Battlefront II did include a single-player campaign. Unfortunately, that game was plagued with controversy surrounding its loot-box nonsense. Despite that issue and other gripes fans had, both games were commercially successful, with the first in the series, released in 2015, shipping 14 million copies. The sequel, released in 2017, sold more than 10 million copies.

Will this be the start of a great new era of Star Wars Gaming? Fingers crossed on that one. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will hit shelves in time for the holiday season later this year. Be sure to check out the new trailer from EA below.