Taika Waititi, best known for his work on Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, is currently crafting a new Star Wars movie for Disney and Lucasfilm. Details surrounding the project remain entirely mysterious. But, if we're willing to read perhaps way too much into some recent comments made by the actor himself, we can speculate that Jeff Goldblum might just be talking with the filmmaker about it. Though, for now, admittedly, we are reaching a bit.

Before digging in, this isn't even a rumor at this point. It is speculation based on some comments Jeff Goldblum made during a recent interview. Plain and simple. Not unfounded speculation, but speculation nonetheless. Be that as it may, this should not be taken as anything more. That having been said, Goldblum, who worked with Taika Waititi on Thor: Ragnarok, was recently asked if he would be interested in appearing on The Mandalorian. Here's what he had to say in response.

"I'm a fan of it! I'm a fan, of course, of Taika Waititi. I adore him, always did before I even worked with him, and maybe we'll do something again together. We've talked about doing something else that has to be secret right now but I would do anything with him, sure. And Disney+ are just a great bunch of people to be associated with. They are a wonderful family, how smart and sweet and kind they are."

First off, Jeff Goldblum hosts The World According to Jeff Goldblum for Disney+. So he has a good relationship there. But the "secret" project they have discussed is what is worth examining. Currently, Taika Waititi is attached to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. It seems probable that Goldblum could reprise his role as Grandmaster in that movie. Marvel movies are secretive. Expected though it may be, that could qualify. The only other thing officially on Waititi's to-do list, since Akira has been postponed indefinitely, is a Time Bandits TV series. So that could be it as well.

But the sexiest option, and likely the one that would have to remain the most secretive for the time being, is if Jeff Goldblum had discussed Star Wars with his friend and fellow filmmaker. Since no details have been revealed about the movie, it's virtually impossible to speculate on how Goldblum would fit into a galaxy far, far away. But the prospect (slim though it may be right now) of him joining the franchise is possibly an intriguing one.

What we know for sure is that Waititi is co-writing the movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917). Beyond that, the next Star Wars movie isn't scheduled to arrive in theaters until December 2023, with Disney and Lucasfilm taking an extended break following the release of The Rise of Skywalker last year. Two further entries are set to arrive in December 2025 and December 2027. There is no word yet on what specific movies will occupy those dates. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further, concrete details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Insider.