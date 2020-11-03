John Boyega recently made headlines when he put Disney on blast over the treatment of his character Finn in the Star Wars franchise. Boyega's accusations that the studio deliberately sidelined his character and used him as a token diversity prop started a fierce online debate. Now, Boyega reveals that he has spoken to a Disney executive who reached out to him following his original comments.

"It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation. There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like. I'd hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer. I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it."

John Boyega joined the space epic franchise in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as a First Order stormtrooper who feels overwhelmed by the cruelty of the Order on his first mission, prompting him to flee and joins forces with the main protagonist Rey and later the Resistance. The idea of a stormtrooper who switches over to the light side was ripe with promise, and fans were looking forward to seeing Finn become the kind of underdog symbol of resistance that Luke Skywalker had been at one time.

Unfortunately, Finn's promising story arc was derailed by the time of The Last Jedi and The Last Skywalker, reducing him to the role of nebulous love interest and occasional comic relief while the character of Poe Dameron was given more importance. In previous comments, Boyega had revealed that the story he had wanted his character to tell was one that director Colin Trevorrow was poised to helm at one point before he left the franchise.

"I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. That image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick! That would have been dope, man, hands down. I felt it was important for me to talk about a truth that is embarrassing to talk about. We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them. If Captain America isn't given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won't think he's cool. Why shouldn't Black characters and Black actors also fight for that same kind of representation? I think it's a done deal with that. I'm a Mandalorian fan, so Lucasfilm is doing very well with the TV shows. An animated show would be dope! We could do it from home."

It seems Boyega is not completely against the idea of returning to the world of Star Wars and based on his latest news about talking to the Disney executive, the studio has heard his grievances and wants to work to address them. Who knows, we might just get to see Finn in his own standalone Disney+ series someday that finally does justice to the character. This news originated at The Hollywood Reporter.