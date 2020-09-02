John Boyega had already made it clear that he's moved on from the Star Wars franchise, though he offered some new criticisms over the way his character was treated in a new interview with GQ. Starting with The Force Awakens in 2015, Boyega portrayed a former Stormtrooper named Finn. He would go on to reprise the role in the next two sequels, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, but now that the experience is over, Boyega doesn't look back at his time in the Star Wars universe very fondly.

Opening up about his issues with Star Wars, John Boyega had this to say about Disney's handling of Finn.

"What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up. Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f--- all."

Boyega goes on to add this.

"So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it's a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let's be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I'm not exposing anything."

This isn't the first time Boyega has expressed his displeasure with the Star Wars franchise along with a part of its fandom. When asked by a fan if he'd ever consider reprising the role of Finn for any future Star Wars projects, the actor responded with a "no thank you," noting he had moved on from the series. Last month, Boyega had also gotten into a skirmish with "toxic" Star Wars fans on social media. "Lord. Must I be blunt? I don't f--- with you no more," Boyega tweeted, adding that he had "waited so long to tell the toxic fans to f--- off."

As of now, the plans moving forward for the Star Wars movie series is for Taika Waititi to direct the next installment, co-writing the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Meanwhile, the popular small screen series The Mandalorian is preparing to debut its anticipated second season this fall. The show must go on, as they say, with or without the potential return of Finn in any future movies.

He might be done with Star Wars, but Boyega is moving full steam ahead with new roles on other upcoming projects. He is set to appear on Steve McQueen's anthology series Small Axe with Letitia Wright, due to release this month on BBC One and Amazon Prime Video. Boyega will also co-star with Olivia Cooke and Bill Skarsgård in the upcoming drama GQ.