Actor John Boyega joined a new age of Star Wars heroes as the storm trooper-turned-rebel Finn. But after several appearances across a range of media relating to the franchise, Boyega is finally ready to move on to other things. While posting a picture from the sets of an upcoming movie, a fan asked the 28-year-old actor whether he would be up for an appearance in a new Star Wars movie, to which Boyega replied politely but firmly in the negative.

"lol no thank you. I've moved on."

The heart emoji next to the answer indicates there are no hard feelings behind John Boyega distancing himself from the space opera franchise. But the actor has always made it clear that he has bigger ambitions than simply being known as the guy who plays Finn, a sentiment he had echoed last year while promoting Rise of Skywalker.

"Yeah! Yeah, I'm ready for life after Star Wars. After Star Wars, that's when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It's bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Issac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I'm ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world."

Additionally, Boyega had never shied away from expressing criticism publicly over the direction the franchise has taken in the past, which is unlikely to have endeared him to the series showrunners.

"'The Force Awakens' I think was the beginning of something quite solid, 'The Last Jedi' if I'm being honest I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me. I didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that's something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about, and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated."

Regardless of the conflicting desires of fans and Boyega regarding the future of Finn, the character's storyline within the franchise has been wrapped up more or less in a neat bow, as he was last seen celebrating the heroes' victory over the First Order and the death of Sidious alongside his friends Poe Dameron and Rey.

Despite his disinterest in returning to one of the biggest franchises in the world, Boyega is unlikely to be forgotten by Hollywood any time soon. The actor has become something of a heroic symbol for the race-sensitive issues plaguing the entertainment industry ever since his appearance at a Black Lives Matter rally in London last month. Boyega's fiery speech at the event went viral on social media, prompting a multitude of filmmakers to praise his stance and offer to work with him on future projects.

As far as Star Wars is concerned, Taikia Waititi is set to direct the next film in the series, which is set for a 2022 release date, and is rumored to be completely unrelated to the Skywalker saga. Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige are also said to be working on their own separate movies within the cinematic universe. The franchise is also thriving in other mediums, from the Mandalorian Disney+ show to upcoming comics, video games, and cartoons set in the world of the Jedis and the Siths.