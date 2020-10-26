No stranger to controversy, rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West is stirring things up again, though this time he may have bitten off more than even he can chew, stating that the Star Wars prequel series is better than the more recent Disney trilogy. In a new interview with Joe Rogan, West made an impassioned speech in defence of George Lucas' prequels, reasoning that the Disney-made trilogy always felt too corporate.

"And this is about to make me mad, right here, the first time you've seen me get mad in an interview. They said that George Lucas' prequels are worse than the corporate-made Disney Star Wars. Revenge of the Sith? We saw how Darth Vader was made! I watched that like 10 times during COVID. 'Don't jump Anakin, I've got the high ground!'.... I'm saying even the prequels are better than anything... and I'm sorry Disney/Star Wars design team. No man, this is George. This is his baby. That thing was set in his heart to show us as children the hero's journey."

Now, trifling with a particular subsection of the Star Wars fanbase is rarely a good idea, as many have discovered over the past few years, with their passion never too far from tipping into blind, rabid aggression. But, West has clearly put a lot of thought into his assessment of the Star Wars franchise, with the prequels emerging as vastly superior to the sequel series thanks in large part to the fact that they crafted by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

While the prequels have long been considered a dark period for the franchise, there has been a growing appreciation for them over the last few years, no doubt in part due to some fan's disappointment with what Disney has produced. While the sequels began on pretty sure-footing with The Force Awakens in 2015, director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi remains one of the most divisive efforts in the franchise, matched only by its follow-up, The Rise of Skywalker.

West has clearly made up his mind, and while there is certainly something to be gleaned from his enlivened words, the kind of question that tends to plague all prequels will always remain, in this case, did we really need to see how Darth Vader was made?

Kanye West is far from the only one to put down Disney's sequel trilogy, with Finn star himself, John Boyega, having been quite vocal in his criticisms of the studio handled his character. "What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," the actor said earlier this year. "It's not good. I'll say it straight up. Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f--- all."

The actor recently revealed his belief that Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow's unused version of Episode IX, titled Duel of Fates, would have provided a more satisfying story for his character, Finn. ""I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. That image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick! That would have been dope, man, hands down," he said. West's comments come to us courtesy of The Joe Rogan Experience.